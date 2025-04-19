Saints Linked To Aaron Rodgers As Potential Derek Carr Replacement
The New Orleans Saints could be without quarterback Derek Carr for the entire 2025 season because the veteran signal caller is dealing with a shoulder injury.
New Orleans needs to replace Carr and there are plenty of options available to choose from. The best options are likely to be found in the NFL Draft, but there are a few decent free agents available, too.
ESPN's Katherine Terrell recently linked the Saints to ex-New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers as a potential replacement for Carr.
"Rodgers has 20 years of starting experience and won Super Bowl XLV, but the Saints would have to be willing to work around both his schedule and salary," Terrell wrote. "If New Orleans were to bring in Rodgers, it would have to be willing to pay both him and Carr in 2025. While the Saints have the cap space to do it, they might not want to invest significant capital in two quarterbacks who might not be long-term options.
"Rodgers said he has told teams he will play for $10 million and hasn't made a long-term deal a requirement. Rodgers, who was released by the New York Jets in the offseason, started all 17 games there last season after missing most of the 2023 season with a left Achilles injury. Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns and had 11 interceptions in a 5-12 season."
Rodgers is the top free agent available at this point, but that doesn't mean he would be a good fit for the Saints.
The Saints likely wouldn't instantly become Super Bowl contenders with Rodgers. He would probably only want to sign a one- or two-year contract, too.
Instead, the Saints could look to land a quarterback in the draft. Players like Jaxson Dart and Shedeur Sanders make a lot more sense for the Saints than the 41-year-old Rodgers.
More NFL: Polarizing Quarterback Prospect Dubbed 'Ideal Pick' For Saints