Saints Linked To Franchise-Altering Draft Day Trade For No. 1 Pick
The New Orleans Saints are struggling mightily with cap space. One big component to that issue is quarterback Derek Carr, but Carr is a better option at quarterback that Spencer Rattler or Jake Haener, so it's almost impossible for the Saints to cut ties with their veteran signal caller.
If the Saints can land a quarterback that they really like in the NFL Draft this offseason, they could kickstart their rebuild by trading or cutting Carr and starting a rookie under center in 2025.
John Buhler of FanSided recently put together a trade package for the Saints to move from pick No. 9 to pick No. 1 in the first round of the draft. Buhler predicted it would take the No. 9 pick, a 2026 6th round pick, and a 2025 3rd round pick to move up eight spots to No. 1.
"Either this year, but probably next, the Saints need to find a better, long-term solution at quarterback over Derek Carr. Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler are not the guys who will lead the Saints back to the promised land one day," Buhler wrote. "Yes, they could reach on Jalen Milroe out of Alabama at No. 9, but they only move up to No. 1 in a deal with the Titans to draft either Sanders or Ward with the first selection. Moving back eight spots is a lot for one team to swallow.
"Then again, a different iteration of the Bears did that in the Carolina Panthers' quest to draft Bryce Young No. 1 overall out of Alabama in 2023. The Bears got a boatload back and ended up drafting Caleb Williams. A pair of first-round picks, as well as their better third-round pick is simply a starting point for a trade."
Landing the No. 1 pick has the potential to alter the Saints' entire franchise. For the Saints to move from Carr and Rattler to a talent like Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward is an exceptional upgrade in skill and potential.
