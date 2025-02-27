Saints Loosely Linked To Projected $15 Million Giants Breakout Star In Free Agency
As NFL free agency approaches, the New Orleans Saints are preparing to go bargain shopping.
It's the same story it's been for the last few years in New Orleans. No other team has anywhere near as much projected 2025 salary cap debt (currently over $47 million), so even after the Saints make the necessary financial conversions, they'll be left with pennies to spend on roster upgrades.
After a 5-12 season, the Saints could use new blood at almost every position. But one interesting young talent on the defensive side of the ball was recently floated as an ideal fit for this New Orleans team.
On Thursday, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox conducted a hypothetical NFL "free agency draft," and although it was far from a prediction, he paired the Saints with New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who would be a big boost to New Orleans' defense if he's within their price range.
"In New Orleans, Ojulari could become a difference-maker alongside Bresee and Carl Granderson. Unfortunately, the Saints could struggle to add a defender of his caliber on the open market," Knox wrote.
"Ojulari has a projected market value of just $7.6 million annually ($15.2 million total, via Spotrac). However, it's going to take a substantial amount of salary gymnastics just for the Saints to become cap-compliant this offseason."
The 2024 season was on track to be Ojulari's best in the NFL before it was shortened to 11 games by a toe injury. But after a six-sack campaign, Ojulari, who turns 25 in June, could be headed for an even more pronounced breakout in a new scheme.
New Orleans would be fortunate to bring in Ojulari, because other teams will surely want to take a shot on him because of his age and the talent he's displayed in short bursts. But if they can muster the money, the Saints could always be the team to make the best recruiting pitch.
