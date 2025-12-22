Saints’ Chris Olave Explains Why He Almost Retired

The New Orleans Saints took down the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon and there were a lot of positive takeaways for the franchise.

The play of rookie quarterback Tyler Shough has been talked about a lot, but another guy who should be getting his flowers right now is Chris Olave. The 25-year-old had his best game of the season on Sunday going for 148 yards on 10 catches. He also hauled in two touchdowns.

Last season was a tough one for Olave, who only played in eight games due to concussions. After the game on Sunday, Olave opened up about the challenging 2024 season and how he actually contemplated retirement afterward, as seen in a clip shared to X by NewOrleans.Football.

"I've just got to thank God, man," Olave said. "It was a tough time last year. I was only 24 years old, contemplating retirement. Especially with the injuries, but I prayed about it. My close family was around me. They stuck by my side. I just gave it another try, another chance. It's been a great year. Through all of the ups and the downs, just kept focus. (Kellen Moore) still believed in me and all I can do is thank God in this situation. I'm super grateful."

The Saints receiver opened up

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) is a pass blocker by the New York Jets during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Olave was asked further about considering retirement.

"Really after the second concussion being out there in Carolina," Olave continued. "I mean, that was my last game and I don't know when it was, October or November, but it was a long time, especially not coming back last year, had that being my last game. It was tough. It was real tough. Long offseason. A lot of thoughts. A lot of things, especially early in the year. It's easy to be in practice and run around and do all of that without getting hit, but the first few games it was tough going out there and kind of trying to get down and get used to playing again. Kind of after a few games, I got more comfortable."

Olave stuck around and is having one of the best years for a pass-catcher across the league. Olave has the sixth-most catches in football this season (92), eighth-most receiving yards (1,044), and eighth-most touchdowns (8). He became the fifth receiver in team history to post three seasons with at least 1,000 or more yards, per the team.

With 110 receiving yards today with 6:12 remaining, Chris Olave now has 1,006 receiving yards in 2025, joining Marques Colston (5), Michael Thomas (4), Eric Martin (3), and Joe Horn as the fifth @Saints receiver to post three seasons with 1,000+ receiving yards with the Black and… pic.twitter.com/kY8hDk1RPT — New Orleans Saints PR (@SaintsPR) December 21, 2025

This was before he even finished the game as well. He also became the fifth player in team history to rack up 90 or more catches in a season.

Olave couldn't have asked for a better bounce-back season and should be in line for a lucrative extension after the season.

