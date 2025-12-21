Tyler Shough Positioned To Make Saints History Vs. Jets

The New Orleans Saints will face off against the New York Jets on Sunday, and there's a chance that rookie quarterback Tyler Shough could make some history.

The Saints are riding a two-game winning streak into the Week 16 contest. Last week, the Saints took down the Carolina Panthers and it was a big day overall for the rookie. Shough broke the record for most passing yards in a season by a Saints rookie. He also tied Archie Manning for the most passing touchdowns by a rookie quarterback in team history at six. On top of that, he became the first Saints quarterback to lead the team to game-winning drives in back-to-back weeks since Drew Brees.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

His historic trend could continue on Sunday. As noted above, Shough tied Manning for the team's rookie passing touchdown record at six. If Shough can throw for one touchdown or more against the Jets, the record will squarely be his.

The Saints rookie has a shot at history

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) reacts during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

That just goes to show how the rookie has played since taking over as the team's starter. He's 3-3 as the team's starting quarterback with a winnable contest on Sunday. If the Saints win, they would improve to 5-10 on the season with two games to go.

The Jets are riding a two-game losing streak and have a defense that Shough can throw against. New York gave up 48 points against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week and 34 points against the Miami Dolphins the week before. The Jets also fired their defensive coordinator this week and are on the fly with an interim.

All in all, Shough and the Saints are trending in the right direction with the season winding down and they have a golden opportunity ahead of them at home. Shough has just six starts under his belt and he's already been able to add his name to the record books. That could continue on Sunday against the Jets.

More NFL: Where Things Stand With Saints, Kellen Moore In 4-10 Season