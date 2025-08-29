Saints' Marshon Lattimore Replacement Already Turning Heads
The New Orleans Saints have undergone quite a lot of changes over the last year or two. Obviously, the sudden retirement of Derek Carr sent a shockwave through New Orleans, resulting in the team choosing Spencer Rattler over Tyler Shough in the recent quarterback battle. That's not exactly something to be excited about for the Saints.
But the Saints have made other moves, including the shocking decision to trade cornerback Marshon Lattimore during last season. Seeing as though the Saints were out of the playoff race and Lattimore didn't look like the best long-term option for the team, trading him made sense. But the Saints would go on to lose his replacement, Paulson Adebo, in free agency this offseason.
That means the Saints need somebody to step up in place of Lattimore and Adebo this year.
The Athletic's Jeff Howe recently shared some high praise for Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry ahead of the regular season. McKinstry is the cornerback one in New Orleans and is expected to take over in Lattimore's place a year after the Saints traded the star.
Kool-Aid McKinstry emerging as a star before our eyes
"The Saints are excited about second-year cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry. The 2024 second-round pick out of Alabama showed up to camp in terrific shape, and he’s shown strong ball skills, instincts and toughness," Howe wrote. "McKinstry could become their next stud corner after Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo departed."
McKinstry has big shoes to fill, but he looks like the right man for the job.
The Alabama product has been a star since joining the Saints. He's shown incredible coverage ability and instincts during his short NFL career. After his rookie year, it seems like he's taken a massive leap in development, as he's looked as good as ever in training camp and the preseason.
Obviously, the game is a lot different in the regular season compared to training camp, but the Saints young cornerback has all the makings of a star defender. It'll be interesting to see how he steps up as the team's top cornerback this season.
More NFL: Saints Under Fire For Massive Draft Blunder, Shocking Cut