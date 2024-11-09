BREAKING: Saints Reportedly Will Place Star Receiver On Injured Reserve
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is expected to be placed on injured reserve, per multiple reports on Saturday morning. Olave suffered a concussion early in last week's loss to the Carolina Panthers.
Olave, 24, has two diagnosed concussions this year and was evaluated for another two weeks ago against the Chargers. He's also been diagnosed with additional concussions earlier in his short three-year NFL career with the Saints.
Interim coach Darren Rizzi said earlier this week that Olave will consult with specialists and his family to determine the best path for his future. Being placed on injured reserve requires him to miss a minimum of four games, but it could be the remainder of this season for precautionary reasons.
Chris Olave was a first-round choice by the Saints in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was the 11th overall pick and the third receiver chosen that year. He's consistently shown why the Saints were wise to invest a high pick in him.
As a rookie, Olave 72 passes for 1,042 yards to lead the team in both categories. He'd repeat the feat in 2023, pulling in 87 receptions for 1,123 yards. In the process, he became just the third player in franchise history to surpass 1,000 yards receiving in his first two years with the team.
This season, concussions have caused Olave to miss one full game and most of two others. Despite that, he has 32 catches for a team-high 400 yards. Olave, along with Alvin Kamara and the also injured Rashid Shaheed have been the only consistent producers for the Saints offense.
Olave joins Shaheed on injured reserve. Shaheed (knee) has been out since Week 6 and will miss the remainder of this season. Reserve WR Cedrick Wilson (shoulder) has also been ruled out for this week's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Rookie WR Bub Means (ankle) also remains on injured reserve.
A depleted New Orleans receiving corps has only Marquez Valdes-Scantling along with undrafted rookies Mason Tipton and Jermaine Jackson on the active roster. Equanimeous St. Brown, Dante Pettis, and Kevin Austin are on the practice squad. At least one or two of those receivers will undoubtedly be called up to the active roster to face the Falcons.
New Orleans is 2-7 and continues to be battered by injuries. They'll try to snap a seven-game losing streak against rival Atlanta, who leads the NFC South with a 6-3 record.