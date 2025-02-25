Saints Named 'Perfect' Fit For $8.5 Million Four-Time Pro Bowler From NFC South Rival
Free agency is difficult for every NFL team to navigate, but the New Orleans Saints have an even tougher task than most.
For years on end, the Saints' reckless salary cap mismanagement has pushed their yearly salary cap debt farther and farther away from the breakeven point. Though New Orleans can convert salaries into signing bonuses and technically get under the cap, it's been a long time since they had real money to spend on free agents.
That means this 5-12 team with a first-year head coach will have very limited resources to improve the roster outside of the draft. But New Orleans still has to try their best to find some diamonds in the rough.
An obvious roster weakness from the 2024 season that needs correction was the Saints' lackluster pass rush. And one NFL writer believes there's a player from a division rival's roster that could help make an impact within a reasonable budget.
On Monday, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport named former Atlanta Falcons defensive end Matthew Judon, a four-time Pro Bowler with the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots, as the "perfect" hypothetical free-agent signing for New Orleans this offseason.
"The Saints could see Young walk in free agency, the team passed on Payton Turner's fifth-year option and Cameron Jordan will be 36 when the 2025 season begins. Like seemingly every team in the NFC South, New Orleans needs an edge-rusher," Davenport wrote.
"The problem here is painfully familiar, though. The Saints are a ridiculous $47 million and change over the salary cap for 2025. That likely limits them to a "prove it" deal or two with players like Judon, who has just 9.5 sacks the past two seasons but tallied 15.5 with the Patriots in 2022."
Judon, who turns 33 in August, has 72 sacks, 174 quarterback hits, and nine forced fumbles in 131 career games. While he only managed 5.5 sacks in 2024, he was able to play in every game for the Falcons, which was a positive sign coming off a torn biceps tendon in 2023.
Spotrac projects Judon for a two-year contract worth just $8.5 million, which is the type of value New Orleans will be looking for. There's no telling what other teams might be in the market for Judon, but if the Saints luck out and get him for cheap, they could see major dividends.
