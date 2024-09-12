Saints Need Strong Run Defense To Outplay Cowboys
The New Orleans Saints face their first road challenge of this season when they travel to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Dallas is coming off an impressive 33-17 road win over the Cleveland Browns. The Saints were equally impressive with their 47-10 demolition of the Carolina Panthers.
New Orleans has been a bit inconsistent against the run the last two years. That wasn't the case on Sunday, as they held the Panthers to only 58 yards on the ground and 2.9 per carry. Both numbers were the best in the NFL during opening week.
The Cowboys ran the fairly effectively against Cleveland, but are widely expected to rely on their passing game this year. However, a competent rushing attack is important for balance and will make QB Dak Prescott and his receivers that much more effective.
Saints Run Defense vs. Cowboys Rushing Attack
New Orleans Run Defense
After ranking 24th against the run in 2022, the Saints improved only slightly to 22nd last season. They've allowed over 125 yards per game on the ground over the last two years and an equally concerning 4.5 per carry.
Jumping out to an imposing early lead against Carolina caused the Panthers to essentially abandon the run. However, the Saints still stuffed most rushing attempts early on to prevent the Panthers from establishing any balance.
New Orleans defensive tackles had an outstanding game in Week 1. Led by Nathan Shepherd and Bryan Bresee, the unit got consistent push into the Carolina backfield to defuse many plays. Depth is a little thin with Khalen Saunders (calf) sidelined, but rookie Khristian Boyd and veteran Kendal Vickers each showed the ability to be quality rotational players against the run.
After a strong rookie year, Bresee is expected to be even more disruptive this season. Shepherd is the underrated member of the defensive front, yet quietly makes plays consistently in the trenches.
Defensive end Cameron Jordan is best known for his pass rushing ability. However, Jordan has always been one of the league's best run defenders on the edge. Chase Young was outstanding against the run in Week 1. He's been extremely disruptive since the second week of training camp.
Carl Granderson has improved as a run defender over each of his first six NFL seasons. As long as he maintains discipline, there will be little drop-off on the edge against the run if he's in over Young or Jordan. When healthy, Payton Turner can also give quality snaps along either the interior or outside.
The Saints have a standout trio of dynamic and versatile linebackers. They are even more disruptive when the defense gets quality play up front.
One situation to monitor this week is that of LB Willie Gay Jr. Gay came into the Carolina game dealing with a back injury. He exited the contest after only nine snaps. He'll likely be a limited practice participant this week with a game-time decision designation.
Even if Gay is limited or out, the Saints will get strong play from linebackers Pete Werner and Demario Davis. Werner was quiet in Week 1, but he is terrific against the run and is always around the ball.
Davis remains one of the league's best all-around defenders. His instincts and ability to read opposing offenses are unmatched. He combines those traits with ferocious pursuit of the ball carrier. Davis will make plays against the run and pass every game for his defense.
Few defensive backfields are as aggressive against the run as the safeties and corners for the Saints. Corners Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo are more than just standouts in coverage. Both show no hesitation when the opportunity is there to crash down on the line of scrimmage or cut a runner down along the edge.
Alontae Taylor has blossomed into a versatile threat for the New Orleans defense. Taylor had three sacks of Panthers QB Bryce Young last week and is valuable in both slot or outside coverage. His physicality also allows him to be a factor against the run, especially when used as a slot corner in place of a third linebacker.
The skills of Lattimore, Adebo, and Taylor in coverage allows New Orleans to be creative with how they use their safeties. The Saints often drop Jordan Howden or Tyrann Mathieu down near the line of scrimmage, while Will Harris shows good awareness in coming up from a deep spot to support the run.
Howden shows good physicality in the tackle box, though inconsistent awareness can sometimes take him out of the play. Mathieu may have lost some of his burst over the years, but few safeties can match his awareness and ability to be around the ball on nearly every play.
Dallas Rushing Attack
The Cowboys have had a rushing attack that has been slightly better than middle of the pack the last few years. But, it was one that often failed them in their biggest games. They also came into 2024 looking to replace RB Tony Pollard, who had rushed for over 1,000 yards the last two years.
Rico Dowdle, undrafted in 2020, has developed into a nice complementary back. Coming off a career-best 361 yards in 2023, he was the top returning rusher for the Cowboys heading into the offseason.
Dallas responded by bringing back Ezekiel Elliott after one year away from the franchise. Elliott, drafted fourth overall in 2016, is the third leading rusher in Cowboys history behind only Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett.
Elliott still runs hard but is far from the runner that picked up over 1,000 yards in four of his first six seasons. Dallas likely hopes to limit his touches early in the year to keep him fresh down the stretch. Elliott ran 10 times for 40 yards in the opener against Cleveland, while Dowdle carried eight times for 26 yards.
Deuce Vaughn, a 2023 sixth-round choice, isn't anything more than an occasional change-of-pace in passing situations. Therefore, the Cowboys brought in more depth with the addition of another accomplished veteran.
Seven-year NFL veteran Dalvin Cook was added to the Dallas roster just prior to the season opener. He didn't play against Cleveland, but we shouldn't expect Cook to stay inactive for long.
Cook, a second-round pick in an outstanding running back draft of 2017, rushed for 6,207 yards and scored 53 times over his first six years in Minnesota. He eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing in four straight years between 2019 and 2022. However, he looked worn down in his last year with the Vikings and did nothing with the Jets and Ravens last season.
The Cowboys spent two high draft picks this spring to rebuild a struggling offensive line. First-rounder Tyler Guyton will start at left tackle, while the starting center is third-round choice Cooper Beebe.
Tyler Smith, a 2022 first-round pick, starts alongside Guyton at left guard. The right guard is 2016 first-rounder Zack Martin, but there are still concerns at right tackle with Terence Steele.
What to Watch
Dallas is going to live or die by the pass this season. The Cowboys are going to use the pass to set up the run in most games. However, an effective rushing attack will make Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Brandin Cooks even more lethal.
Whether Gay is healthy or not, don't be surprised to see the Saints use a lot of sets with just two linebackers and an extra defensive back. It would help in coverage against Dallas receivers and New Orleans defensive backs are typically solid against the run.
For that strategy to work, the defensive line for the Saints must win their battles in the trenches. There is little worry about the linebackers. Davis, Werner, and Gay are rarely out of position and very good run defenders. Bresee and Shepherd must get interior push and shut off inside running lanes. New Orleans defensive ends must crash down on the ball carrier to prevent them from getting to the second level while also maintaining discipline.
The key matchup on this side of the ball will be whether the Saints pass defense can contain and make plays against the passing attack of the Cowboys. However, stopping the run and stripping Dallas of balance will allow the Saints to be more aggressive and creative against Prescott and his receivers.