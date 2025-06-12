Saints Need To Trade For Former First Round Quarterback
Recently, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport suggested the Indianapolis Colts should consider trading former first round pick quarterback Anthony Richardson.
"Yes, Anthony Richardson was a top-five pick in the NFL draft. Yes, Richardson is built like a fullback and has arm strength to spare. To say he’s wildly athletic is an understatement," Davenport wrote. "
Unfortunately, he’s also wildly inaccurate—last year he completed a woeful 47.7 percent of his passes. He’s injury-prone—Richardson has missed more games in two years than he has played in. His decision-making hasn’t been good, either—Richardson has more interceptions than touchdown passes. His passing success rate of 36.0 percent ranked dead last among qualifying quarterbacks in 2024.
"Richardson has been so bad that Daniel Jones was brought in to compete for the starting job in Indianapolis. And if that competition truly is fair and open, Jones is going to win—bad though he may be, Jones can at least occasionally throw an accurate pass."
Though Davenport didn't link Richardson to any specific team, the New Orleans Saints would make a lot of sense as a potential suitor.
New Orleans has a disaster of a quarterback room right now. They have Tyler Shough, Jake Haener, and Spencer Rattler in the room now and none of these guys appear to be potential stars.
Adding Richardson would promote a very healthy quarterback competition between a few young quarterbacks. This isn't to say the Saints would trade for Richardson and hand the keys of the team to him, but he could compete against Shough for the starting job this season.
A situation like this would likely bring out the best in everybody involved. The Saints need some production from the quarterback spot this season and adding Richardson would help them find that.
More NFL: Saints $51 Million Signing Tabbed 'Worst Contract In NFL'