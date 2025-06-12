Saints $51 Million Signing Tabbed 'Worst Contract In NFL'
The New Orleans Saints have had quite an eventful offseason. A lot of their offseason has been focused on the quarterback position as Derek Carr retired and Tyler Shough was drafted to seemingly replace Carr.
But there are a few other moves the Saints made this offseason that deserve some attention.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently listed the Saints' offseason signing of pass rusher Chase Young as one of the worst contracts in the entire NFL, up there with the likes of the Deshaun Watson contract.
"Yet Loomis still found the money—and the reasons—to sign pass-rusher Chase Young to a deal worth $17 million annually with $33 million guaranteed. Fans have every right to wonder why," Knox wrote. "Paying $17 million per season for an upper-tier pass-rusher isn't egregious. However, Young hasn't been a Pro Bowl player since his 2020 rookie season. He recorded 7.5 sacks that season, hasn't topped that number since, and has logged just 14.5 sacks over the last four years.
"Now, Young showed promise with the Saints on a one-year prove-it deal last season. While he only recorded 5.5 sacks, he logged 34 quarterback pressures."
Young has never lived up to the potential that was placed on him after his incredible college career. Injuries are now factoring in to his down play, but let's remember, the talented pass rusher is only 26 years old.
While he hasn't dominated the NFL yet, there's a good chance the Saints just inked him for three of his prime years. If he can put together a productive trio of seasons, New Orleans will look really good at the end of his deal. But for now, it's safe to be a bit wary of the $51 million contract.
