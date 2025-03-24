Saints News Network

Saints Not Among 'Best Fits' In $45 Million Free Agency Battle

The Saints may not be the favorites in the Asante Samuel Jr. free agency sweepstakes.

Zach Pressnell

Dec 23, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) enters the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints need to add a cornerback in free agency, the draft, or both. In the last year, they've lost both Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo.

One option they continue to find themselves connected to is Los Angeles Chargers free agent Asante Samuel Jr. Samuel is projected to sign for $45 million in free agency, per Spotrac.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently listed Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders as the top two best fits for Samuel despite the Saints rumored interest.

"Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. likely remains available because of health concerns," Knox wrote. "According to The Athletic's Daniel Popper, the stinger injuries that Samuel dealt with in 2024 have been a persistent ailment that the cornerback was "born with." Samuel appeared in only four games last season because of the condition.

"When healthy, though, the 25-year-old has showcased the coverage skills of a high-level NFL starter. He recorded 37 passes defended and six interceptions over his first three seasons and allowed an opposing passer rating of only 87.4 in 2023. The health factor can't be ignored, but Samuel possesses a combination of talent and youth that make him a fit for most cornerback-needy teams."

With Samuel's ongoing health issues, his price tag will likely be much lower than the rumored $45 million.

Even with these health concerns, the Saints remain a potential suitor. New Orleans needs to add talent any way possible. Bringing Samuel in would open the door to a wider range of options in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Still, the fact that the Saints are handicapped by their salary cap issues allows teams like the Bengals and Commanders to jump them in this free agency sweepstakes.

