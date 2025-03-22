Popular Saints Free Agent Target Predicted To Sign With Patriots
The New Orleans Saints have taken a few great strides in the right direction toward getting out of the worst cap situation in the league, but they're not out of the woods yet. The Saints still need to be very careful with their spending or they'll find themselves in a very bad spot again.
But New Orleans still needs to add talent, including at wide receiver, before the offseason is over. One player the Saints continue to find themselves connected to is Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper. Cooper would be a quality fit beside Chris Olave in Derek Carr's offense.
Sports Grid's Grant White recently predicted the Saints would whiff on Cooper, though. Instead, White predicts the star wideout would sign a deal with the New England Patriots. Spotrac projects Cooper to sign a two-year deal worth $37 million.
"During his stint with the Bills, Amari Cooper's statistics may not have been eye-catching, but he remains a potent force as a wide receiver," White wrote. "Cooper's selfless approach and readiness to engage in blocking should boost his appeal in the free agent market, making him a coveted asset for teams looking for a team-oriented player who can still contribute."
The Saints were rumored to be interested in Cooper Kupp, so bringing in the former Bills pass catcher would make sense, but it would also make a lot of sense for the Patriots.
Nobody needed pass catchers more than New England last season. With Drake Maye looking like a quality option at quarterback, New England has to surround him with talent. Stealing Cooper away from the Saints before New Orleans can land him would be a massive move for Maye and the Patriots.
