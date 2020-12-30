Saints Place One Defensive Back on Reserve-Covid List, Activate Another From Injured Reserve

New Orleans announces two moves on Wednesday that both affect the team's defensive backfield.

The New Orleans Saints announced two moves on Wednesday afternoon, both affecting the team's secondary. New Orleans announced that they were placing S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson on the Reserve-Covid list. The Saints also activated CB Patrick Robinson from injured reserve.

Nov 1, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) runs with the ball in front of New Orleans Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY

Gardner-Johnson, a 2nd year defensive back, has been instrumental to the team's defensive success this year. He had 66 tackles (6 for loss), an interception, allowed just 57.4% completion percentage when targeted, 13 passes broken up, 1 sack, and 6 pressures in 15 games. It was not announced whether Gardner-Johnson had a positive test or was deemed a close contact with someone who had tested positive. A positive test would mean he would have to be away from the team for at least ten days.

Robinson had played in the first 13 games before injuring his leg in a Week 14 win at Atlanta. The 33-Yr old corner started four games and has 2 interceptions and 4 passes defended while allowing 61.5% completion percentage when targeted. He will be the team's 3rd corner behind Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins if Gardner-Johnson is out.

Nov 22, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson (21) against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

The 11-4 Saints finish their regular season with a road trip to the 5-10 Carolina Panthers this Sunday. They have clinched the NFC South title, but would earn a first-round bye and home-field advantage with a win, a loss by the Green Bay Packers, and a win by the Seattle Seahawks.

Stay tuned to the Saints News Network for all breaking New Orleans Saints news.