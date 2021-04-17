NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+SI.com
Saints Players Announce Skipping 2021 Voluntary OTA Workouts

New Orleans becomes the latest NFL team to announce that their players will skip offseason OTA workouts.
New Orleans Saints players have become the latest NFL team to pull out of OTA workouts for the 2021 offseason, according to reports. In a unified announcement by the NFL Players Association on Sunday afternoon, the Saints, Baltimore Ravens, and San Francisco 49ers both announced that they will be skipping ‘‘optional’’ team workouts, traditionally held in the spring shortly after the draft.

Here is the statement released by the team through the NFLPA. 

New Orleans Saints Players Announcement to skip OTA's

Credit: NFL.com 

The three squads make up 18 of the league's teams that have opted out of OTA workouts. Here is the full list:

  1. Denver Broncos
  2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  3. Detroit Lions
  4. Seattle Seahawks
  5. New England Patriots
  6. Chicago Bears
  7. Cleveland Browns
  8. New York Giants
  9. Las Vegas Raiders
  10. Pittsburgh Steelers
  11. Atlanta Falcons
  12. Los Angeles Chargers
  13. New York Jets
  14. Miami Dolphins
  15. Los Angeles Rams
  16. San Francisco 49ers
  17. New Orleans Saints
  18. Baltimore Ravens 

OTA workouts were just one of the several offseason activities that the league had to cancel in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continuing health concerns throughout the nation have caused NFL players to stand in solidarity, as teams began announcing their intentions to skip in-person workouts last week.  Players will instead participate in virtual team activities and continue to work out individually, according to reports. 

