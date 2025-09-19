Saints Playmaker Generating Buzz As Fantasy Football 'Sleeper' Option
The New Orleans Saints might sit at 0-2 this season, but they're playing much better than their record would indicate. In fact, the Saints are a handful of plays falling their way away from being 2-0 instead of 0-2. This isn't to say the Saints should be looked at as a powerhouse, but they're certainly playing better than many assumed they would.
There are a few solid players performing well for the Saints, notably on offense.
FanSided's Justin Carter recently suggested Saints tight end Juwan Johnson would be a solid "sleeper" option in Fantasy Football this week, noting that the star could be a good candidate to score a touchdown against the Seahawks.
Juwan Johnson emerging as a viable Fantasy Football option
"It seems like Juwan Johnson is randomly good in, like, Week 1 every year, but his production quickly vanishes. It seems 2025 might be the year that he actually manages to sustain things," Carter wrote. "After being targeted 11 times in Week 1, his Week 2 usage predictably dropped, but only by two targets. Johnson has 20 targets through two weeks and is almost doubling his receiving yards per game from last year.
"This week, Johnson gets a juicy matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. It's early, but Seattle has already allowed two touchdowns to the tight end position, tied with Miami for the most in the league. This is a good week for Johnson to sneak into the end zone again."
Johnson has taken over as the No. 2 option in the passing game for Spencer Rattler. It seems like, when healthy, Chris Olave is going to be the go-to target for good reason. Olave is a star wide reciever with the ability to make plays after the catch.
But Johnson has been the No. 2 option, surpassing Alvin Kamara and Rashid Shaheed in Rattler's eyes. This likely won't change over the next few weeks, as Rattler should continue to build a connection with his tight end.
If Johnson and Rattler can continue to build this connection, the Saints may lean heavily on their big pass catcher. That means he's a safe start in Fantasy Football lineups.
