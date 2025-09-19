Saints News Network

3 Saints Players To Watch In Potential Upset Over Seahawks

The Saints will need their top players to play like it in order to win an upset this week...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) reacts to missing a pass on 3rd down against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) reacts to missing a pass on 3rd down against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints have lost two close games against the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers in the first two weeks of the season. While nobody seemed to expect the Saints to be very competitive this season, they've been in a position to tie or win both of the first two games of the year.

Heading into Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks, the Saints are underdogs again. But there are some star players who could help lead New Orleans to an upset.

Who are the top players to watch for the Saints in Week 3?

QB Spencer Rattler

The Saints' season rides on the back of quarterback Spencer Rattler. Rattler has been mightily impressive in the first few games of the year, but his Week 2 performance was the best of his career.

Rattle is going to have a lot of pressure on his shoulders again in Week 3. The Seahawks' pass defense has been mediocre this year, so Rattler will need to expose them through the air in order to lead the Saints to an upset victory. If he can continue to improve in Week 3, the Saints have a real chance to win.

DE Carl Granderson

New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderso
Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) reacts to a play against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Saints are likely going to be missing Chase Young for the third consecutive game, which already looks like a horrendous offseason contract, but that's besides the point. In his absence, Carl Granderson has stepped up as the best pass rusher in New Orleans. Granderson already has 3 1/2 sacks on the year, but he'll need to continue dominating in order to disrupt the Seahawks passing game.

Granderson will also play a role against Kenneth Walker and the run. His production could determine how well the Saints' front seven does against the Seattle offensive front.

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

Cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry has one of the most important jobs for the Saints this week. He's the team's top cornerback, and he's set to match up with star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Smith-Njigba has been dominant this season, and the Seahawks will likely lean heavily on him in the passing game.

But if the Saints' top defensive back can limit the star pass catcher to less than 40 yards, Sam Darnold and the Seahawks may struggle. This is likely the key to the Saints pulling off a huge upset in Week 3.

More NFL: Saints Facing Unexpected Problem Heading Into Week 3

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News