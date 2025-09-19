3 Saints Players To Watch In Potential Upset Over Seahawks
The New Orleans Saints have lost two close games against the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers in the first two weeks of the season. While nobody seemed to expect the Saints to be very competitive this season, they've been in a position to tie or win both of the first two games of the year.
Heading into Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks, the Saints are underdogs again. But there are some star players who could help lead New Orleans to an upset.
Who are the top players to watch for the Saints in Week 3?
QB Spencer Rattler
The Saints' season rides on the back of quarterback Spencer Rattler. Rattler has been mightily impressive in the first few games of the year, but his Week 2 performance was the best of his career.
Rattle is going to have a lot of pressure on his shoulders again in Week 3. The Seahawks' pass defense has been mediocre this year, so Rattler will need to expose them through the air in order to lead the Saints to an upset victory. If he can continue to improve in Week 3, the Saints have a real chance to win.
DE Carl Granderson
The Saints are likely going to be missing Chase Young for the third consecutive game, which already looks like a horrendous offseason contract, but that's besides the point. In his absence, Carl Granderson has stepped up as the best pass rusher in New Orleans. Granderson already has 3 1/2 sacks on the year, but he'll need to continue dominating in order to disrupt the Seahawks passing game.
Granderson will also play a role against Kenneth Walker and the run. His production could determine how well the Saints' front seven does against the Seattle offensive front.
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry
Cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry has one of the most important jobs for the Saints this week. He's the team's top cornerback, and he's set to match up with star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Smith-Njigba has been dominant this season, and the Seahawks will likely lean heavily on him in the passing game.
But if the Saints' top defensive back can limit the star pass catcher to less than 40 yards, Sam Darnold and the Seahawks may struggle. This is likely the key to the Saints pulling off a huge upset in Week 3.
More NFL: Saints Facing Unexpected Problem Heading Into Week 3