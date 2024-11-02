Saints Announce Practice Squad Elevations For Week 9 Clash At Carolina
The New Orleans Saints enter Week 9 with a 2-6 record. After winning their first two to start the year, the bottom has fallen out during an ugly six-game losing streak. They'll try to right their ship during a road trip to face the 1-7 Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
New Orleans was beginning to look like they were finally getting healthy. Quarterback Derek Carr is back this week after Chris Olave, Taysom Hill, two offensive linemen, and Pete Werner returned last week. However, other positions took a significant step backwards in the health category.
Running backs Kendre Miller (hamstring) and Jamaal Williams are out. Wideout Bub Means (ankle) was also ruled out, while WR Cedrick Wilson (hip) and G Nick Saldiveri (knee) are probably game-time decisions.
Defensively, the Saints will be without cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) and Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring), with CB Rico Payton (back) likely a game-time decision.
On Saturday, the Saints announced the following personnel moves in preparation for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Saints Placed on Injured Reserve
• Bub Means, WR
• Kendre Miller, RB
We were hearing that Means would miss some time with his ankle injury. He'll now miss a minimum of four weeks, joining WR Rashid Shaheed on injured reserve. Shaheed (knee) will miss the rest of the year. Expect more reps for undrafted rookie Mason Tipton, Equanimeous St. Brown, and the newly signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling alongside Olave at wide receiver.
Miller was off of injured reserve for all of three weeks and two game appearances before returning to familiar territory. With he and Jamaal Williams sidelined, the Saints will lean even more heavily on Alvin Kamara with hopefully more of Taysom Hill sprinkled in.
Waived
• Kyle Hergel, G
The undrafted rookie from Boston College may be re-signed to the practice squad early next week. His release could indicate that veteran G/C Shane Lemieux could be close to returning to action after missing the last four games.
Practice Squad Elevations
• Jordan Mims, RB
• Shemar Jean-Charles, CB
• Millard Bradford, S
• Tre Herndon, CB
• Roderic Teamer, S
No surprises with these moves. Mims, Jean-Charles, and Bradford were officially signed to the active roster on Saturday. Herndon and Teamer were standard weekly elevations.
Jordan Mims will be the official number two back behind Kamara, though Hill should almost certainly get more carries. Mims has five rushes for 16 yards and two catches for 13 yards this season. He'll also likely be used for kickoff returns, a role filled by Kendre Miller and Jamaal Williams after Shaheed's injury.
Bradford and Teamer will definitely be used on special teams. They also may see some defensive action at safety. Will Harris remains on injured reserve, and Johnathan Abram was released by the team earlier this week.
Another position stripped down to bare bones is cornerback. Alontae Taylor will be the top corner, with Rico Payton likely starting at the other spot if he plays. After that, Jean-Charles and Herndon should both see action against multiple receiver packages.