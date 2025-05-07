Saints Predicted QB Depth Chart Has Familiar Face In Starting Role
The New Orleans Saints' quarterback room has become the hot-button topic of the entire franchise.
Most teams have their long-term plans at the QB position all mapped out at this point. The Saints do not. They've got 34-year-old Derek Carr dealing with a mysterious shoulder injury that could sideline him for the season, and second-round rookie Tyler Shough, who only started one full year in college.
There's plenty of debate for the Saints to have about whether or not their future franchise quarterback is on the roster yet. But first, they've got to figure out who will be starting for them in Week 1, and build a plan from there to cover the other 16 games of the 2025 season.
During a recent livestream, Bleacher Report's Mitch Milani took a stab at predicting the Saints' quarterback depth chart. Milani listed Carr as the starter, followed by Shough, who was in turn followed by second-year man Spencer Rattler.
"Derek Carr is starting unless he's hurt," Milani said. "Too much money invested in Derek Carr. Then you have Tyler Shough. If Derek Carr is hurt, Tyler Shough will start, and probably be given the entire season, unless he's absolutely dreadful. In which case, they'll give it to Spencer Rattler."
Milani isn't necessarily saying anything we don't already know, considering general manager Mickey Loomis said after the draft that Carr would be the starter if he's healthy. But it's intriguing to consider a scenario in which Shough does start from day one.
It's very hard to succeed in the NFL right off the bat, and Shough being older than most rookie quarterbacks doesn't inherently make him more ready for the task. He'd be getting thrown in the fire, joining a team that was constantly playing from behind last season and doesn't have a standout offensive line or wide receiver group.
One thing is for sure, though. If Milani's third-stringer, Spencer Rattler, does start games this season, it's likely things have gone very far south.
