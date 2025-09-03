Saints Predicted To Add Star QB To Fix Glaring Roster Hole
The New Orleans Saints are in quite a bad spot right now. With Derek Carr opting for retirement earlier this offseason, the Saints have been left with a quarterback room of Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler, and rookie Tyler Shough.
After a long and competitive quarterback battle, Rattler earned the starting job over Shough, but there aren't a lot of reasons to be excited in New Orleans. Rattler played a little bit for the Saints last season and looked overwhelmed at the NFL level. Defenses seemed too fast for his decision-making, and Rattler didn't adjust well.
Although he looks to be much improved this season, there's still quite a lot of risk with him under center. If the season goes poorly for the Saints, it's almost guaranteed that they'll be looking for a quarterback at the top of the first round in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Mike Renner of CBS Sports recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. Renner projected the Saints would land the No. 2 pick, and after Fernando Mendoza goes to the Cleveland Browns at No. 1, Renner predicts the Saints will draft LSU's quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.
NFL Mock Draft: Saints land LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier at pick No. 2
"General manager Mickey Loomis will have an easy decision here if Garrett Nussmeier balls out this fall," Renner wrote. "That's because the Saints' offensive coordinator -- Doug Nussmeier -- knows the LSU quarterback's strengths and weaknesses better than anyone else in America. Garrett's NFL bloodlines show with his pocket presence and understanding of how to play the position."
Nussmeier is the obvious choice for the Saints. His father, Doug Nussmeier, is the Saints' offensive coordinator. Adding the duo of Nussmeier's to the Saints offense could be the perfect recipe for success in New Orleans.
Nobody knows Nussmeier as a player and person quite like his own father. Considering the fact that he's one of the best prospects in football, regardless of where his dad is coaching, also makes this the perfect fit.
The Saints need to find a solution to their quarterback problem, and that solution may be a lot closer than many think.
