Saints News Network

Saints Top Rookie Turning Heads As Potential Franchise Cornerstone

Kelvin Banks Jr. could be a star...

Zach Pressnell

Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (71) against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (71) against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints came into the offseason with one of the worst rosters in football. While they have added to their roster, they haven't been able to create a Super Bowl contender yet.

At the top of the first round of the NFL Draft, the Saints controversially selected offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. Banks, a Texas product, would be tasked with manning a starting role as a rookie, and he's looked great in training camp and the preseason so far.

CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso recently shared some high praise for Banks and listed him on the NFL All-Rookie team ahead of Week 1.

Kelvin Banks Jr. already emerging as a star for Saints

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr
Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (71) during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The NFL preseason is the first exposure we all get to rookies, and it often serves as a vital showcase for those first-year professionals," Trapasso wrote. "While we can't draw any concrete conclusions about the entire career ahead of a player, getting those initial good first impressions can go a long way in the evaluation process. 

"Banks was arguably the best blocker, not just rookie, this preseason. He was dominant in pass protection, with the vast majority of his reps in those scenarios seemingly effortless. On 33 pass-blocking snaps, Banks did not allow a single pressure of any Saints quarterback."

At the time of the selection, the Banks pick was heavily criticized. The Saints have a lot of holes on their roster, specifically at quarterback, wide receiver, and on the defensive side of the ball. Instead, they took the player who was tabbed as the clear third-best offensive tackle in the draft class.

But Banks has already emerged as a potential star. He was one of the best offensive linemen in all of football during the preseason and training camp. Although this isn't the best way to determine a player's true potential, it's all that Banks has been able to work with so far.

Banks has been the top offensive lineman on the Saints' roster so far, and he'll look to continue dominating as the preseason turns to the regular season. This pick is already aging well for the Saints.

