Saints Predicted To Add Star QB To Replace Spencer Rattler
The New Orleans Saints had quite a heated quarterback battle during the offseason. With Derek Carr entering retirement earlier in the offseason, the Saints were left to choose between Spencer Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough as the team's quarterback going forward.
While most assumed it would be Shough, the Saints let the two battle it out. After the quarterback battle was finished, it was Rattler who was named as the team's starter. And Rattler was pretty impressive in Week 1, playing solid football and limiting negative plays. It didn't seem like the Saints completely opened the playbook for him, but he still put them in a position to win the game. Rattler threw the perfect pass to tie the game, but it was dropped by tight end Juwan Johnson to end the Week 1 game.
CBS Sports' Josh Edwards recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. In this mock draft, Edwards predicted the Saints would draft quarterback Garrett Nussmeier out of LSU with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.
NFL Mock Draft: Saints land QB Garrett Nussmeier with No. 1 overall pick
"Where Garrett Nussmeier lacks in size, he makes up for in his ability to read out a defense and deliver accurate passes," Edwards wrote. "There is a potential conflict of interest given that his father, Doug, is the offensive coordinator for the Saints. Nussmeier has already proven that he is capable of uplifting his team in high-leverage situations, including the opener against Clemson. The race for QB1 is still underway, but the senior has acquitted himself well early in the season. "
The Saints may have seen some impressive plays from Rattler, but that doesn't mean he's their franchise guy, especially if they're bad enough to land the No. 1 pick.
If this is the case, drafting Nussmeier is a no-brainer. Nussmeier is the son of current Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier.
Adding a talented quarterback like Nussmeier to the Saints' offense would give them a real chance to turn the ship around going forward. The LSU signal caller has legit NFL potential with the ability to make plays from the pocket and on the move. It's clear that the Saints need to add a quarterback, and Nussmeier might be the perfect option.
