Kellen Moore Facing Backlash After Disappointing Week 1 Loss
The New Orleans Saints lost a disappointing game to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, but as funny as it may sound, the loss was encouraging in some aspects.
The Saints and quarterback Spencer Rattler flashed a lot of potential. They kept it within a touchdown and had a chance to tie the game with no time left. But they were simply outcoached.
Mike Jones of The Athletic recently suggested head coach Kellen Moore was disappointing in his debut with the Saints and indicated Coach Moore was under a lot of pressure to produce in Week 2.
Kellen Moore under pressure to produce more in Week 2
"His New Orleans Saints’ debut wasn’t completely awful. Moore’s players displayed some fight. Quarterback Spencer Rattler had some bright spots and kept slinging despite some tough situations. But poor clock management, a few questionable decisions and sloppy play ultimately overshadowed Moore’s head coaching debut," Jones wrote. "Moore, a sharp offensive mind as a coordinator, showed his inexperience at times. He went in at halftime with all three timeouts in his back pocket and later explained he was trying his best to save his timeouts. Saving them for what, though?
"Moore also didn’t use Alvin Kamara or Rashid Shaheed nearly enough, even though both could have made life easier for Rattler. Moore’s team hurt itself with 13 penalties. The Saints didn’t implode. But a second-half stretch of possessions (punt, missed field goal, punt, punt, field goal, turnover on downs) left a lot to be desired. Up next, a date with the San Francisco 49ers, whose defense — along with the sharp minds of head coach Kyle Shanahan and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh — will no doubt test Moore’s offense and his game management skills."
Moore didn't show much of his genius offensive mind in Week 1. In fact, it seemed a bit overwhelming at times for the first-year head coach, which isn't a surprising thing.
Moore didn't manage his players, his timeouts, or the game very well. There were a lot of things for him to learn from, which will be huge heading into Week 2.
Even with all the disappointing aspects of the game, the Saints were a Juwan Johnson dropped touchdown away from heading to overtime.
