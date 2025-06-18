Saints Predicted To Cut Ties With 5-Year NFL Veteran After Remarkably Short Stint
All 32 NFL teams have crazy roster competitions at the end of the summer, and the New Orleans Saints will be no exception.
At this point in the calendar, teams are still in the process of adding players, be they straggling veteran free agents or inexperienced long shots. Once training camp begins, though, teams have to gradually whittle their roster down from numbers approaching triple digits down to 53 by game one.
The Saints just made one intriguing veteran signing in their backfield--Cam Akers, a five-year NFL veteran and a former Super Bowl champion with the Los Angeles Rams. Akers hasn't been a team's primary starter since 2022, but he did play 12 games for the Minnesota Vikings last season.
However, there will stiff competition for the backup roles in the Saints' backfield behind five-time Pro Bowler Alvin Kamara. The Saints have 2023 third-round draft pick Kendre Miller and 2025 sixth-round draft pick Devin Neal competing for spots as well.
On Wednesday, NOLA.com's Matthew Paras projected that Akers would miss out on the final 53-man roster, which could mean he never appears in a regular game for the Saints. In addition to the three names above, veteran Clyde Edwards-Helaire was included on Paras' running back depth chart.
"It was tempting to leave Miller off this list, but as much as his career has stalled since the 2023 third-rounder was drafted, things would have to get significantly worse for him to be a surprise cut," Paras wrote.
"The Saints’ coaching staff has made clear, however, that everyone not named Kamara is fighting for a job. New Orleans not only rotated reps between the backs consistently throughout the spring, but the teams also added another veteran (Cam Akers) to the group recently."
Akers has 2,025 career rushing yards across five years with the Rams, Vikings, and Houston Texans. He averages 4.0 yards per carry and has racked up 17 total touchdowns.
One prediction is far from the end-all, be-all, and Akers has a little more than two months to prove he belongs in a Saints uniform.
