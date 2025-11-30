Saints Rookie Has Monster Opportunity Ahead Vs. Dolphins

The New Orleans Saints will be without the services of Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara for the first time this season on Sunday when they take on the Miami Dolphins.

New Orleans released its list of seven inactives on Sunday and Kamara popped up on the list due to knee and ankle injuries, along with Ugo Amadi, Rejzohn Wright, Barry Wesley, Zaire Mitchell-Paden, John Ridgeway III, and Khristian Boyd.

The Saints rookie will have a shot on Sunday

"New Orleans Saints inactives for Sunday's game vs. the Miami Dolphins: No. 0 Defensive Back Ugo Amadi, No. 25 Cornerback Rejzohn Wright, No. 41 Running back Alvin Kamara, No. 69 Tackle Barry Wesley, No. 84 Tight End Zaire Mitchell-Paden, No. 95 Defensive Tackle John Ridgeway III, (and) No. 97 Defensive Tackle Khristian Boyd."

Kamara missed practice throughout the week after exiting the Saints' Week 12 loss against the Atlanta Falcons. With the five-time Pro Bowler out for Week 13, this will be the best opportunity of the season so far for rookie running back Devin Neal.

New Orleans lost backup running back Kendre Miller to injury earlier in the season, which opened the door for playing time for Neal. Now, he's the team's clear No. 1 running back with Kamara out. He popped up on the team's injury report earlier in the week with an ankle injury but was a full participant in Friday's practice.

On the season, Neal has just 61 rushing yards on 17 carries. His high on the season is just seven carries, which should change on Sunday. His season-high is 22 rushing yards on the season.

That might not excite the fanbase, but this is a guy who was electric in college. Neal had 1,266 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns in 2024 with Kansas in 12 games. In 2023, he had 1,280 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns in 13 games played. This is a guy who had 21 or more receptions in three straight seasons, as well in college.

He hasn't been able to show the fanbase what he can do yet, but this will be his best chance yet. Plus, it doesn't hurt that his first extended look will be against a bad Dolphins defense as well.

