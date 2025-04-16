NFL Writer Urges Saints To Avoid Drafting Potential Star Quarterback
If the Pittsburgh Steelers decide to make the shocking decision to trade up from pick No. 21 to pick No. 7 in order to draft Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the first round of the NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints will be left scrambling.
It seems like Sanders if the Saints' dream selection at pick No. 9, but if he's off the board, what should New Orleans do?
Newsweek's Bryce Lazenby recently suggested the Saints should avoid Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at pick No. 9 as it would be quite a reach.
"Jaxson Dart has been launching up draft boards the closer we get to the big day. The quarterback was extremely productive at Ole Miss, and his Senior Bowl performance caught the eye of scouts," Lazenby wrote. "With the recent news of Derek Carr's injury status, the team may get desperate for a passer. However, reaching for a quarterback like Dart would not be a smart decision.
"Dart has a strong arm, great leadership skills, and toughness that teams want in a passer. However, there are concerns about the quarterback's ability to thrive in an NFL offense, and the Saints' roster isn't good enough to lift the rookie up."
While Dart would be a horrendous pick for the Saints at No. 9 overall, he wouldn't be a bad pick in the second-round if he falls there. There's a good chance that Dart would fall to the second round in this situation, too.
If the Steelers trade up for Sanders, there wouldn't be too many quarterback-needy teams left in the late first round. That likely leaves Dart on the board at the top of the second round.
In that specific scenario, he would be a great pick for the Saints at pick No. 40.
