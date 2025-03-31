Saints Predicted To Land Shedeur Sanders In Blockbuster Trade With Patriots
The New Orleans Saints are certainly open to selecting a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, but it remains to be seen how far they're willing to go for one.
Veteran Derek Carr is under contract for two more years, but it seems safe to assume that the Saints will be looking for a new 2026 starter at the earliest possible opportunity. In fact, drafting a QB to sit behind Carr for a year could be an ideal solution.
The Saints hold the ninth pick in the first round of the draft, and there are only two quarterbacks widely predicted to go in the top 10: Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. Ward seems likely to land with the Tennessee Titans first overall, which leaves Sanders as the most realistic option.
The odds may not be great that Sanders falls all the way to New Orleans at nine, but if the Saints are feeling positive about the 23-year-old becoming their next franchise quarterback, they may take a risk by trading up for him.
USA Today's Christian D'Andrea projected that the Saints would acquire the fourth-overall pick (Sanders) and a 2026 fourth-round pick from the New England Patriots for the ninth- and 40th-overall picks this season, and 2026 third-rounder.
"With general manager Mickey Loomis in need of a spark to revive a moribund franchise (and undo some of the damage his salary cap gymnastics have created), he deals past the Jets and helps a depleted Patriots franchise add young talent later in the draft," D'Andrea wrote.
"Releasing Derek Carr in 2026 can save up to $50 million in salary cap space for a franchise perpetually pressed up against it. The veteran played through a litany of injuries in 2023 and missed seven games last season. Sanders could provide some much needed optimism with his playmaking and downfield vision; he’d be a boon for Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed."
Sanders is known for his accuracy and anticipation, while lacking top-tier arm strength or tremendous athleticism. He's also the son of Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, so if genes are any indication, he can become a great player in the NFL.
It would be a huge bet from the Saints to tab Sanders as the long-term starter. But going on a half-decade of mediocrity, New Orleans might be willing to take that bet.
