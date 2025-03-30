Saints-Giants Blockbuster Trade Idea Ships $31 Million Game-Wrecker To New Orleans
For better or worse, it seems as though the New Orleans Saints are trying to give themselves the best possible chance at a playoff spot in 2025.
After deciding to keep aging veteran Derek Carr as their starting quarterback, the Saints went on a bigger-than-expected spending spree in free agency. Evidently, they feel comfortable putting off reckoning with their salary cap woes for at least one more year.
Among the many issues the Saints had during their 5-12 season in 2024 was a fairly pedestrian pass-rush. They ranked 30th as a team with a 31% pass-rush win rate, but were also 30th in run stop win rate, so their front seven was weak on every front.
Could a trade for a former top-five overall draft pick be just what New Orleans needs to get that front seven back to a certain level of respectability?
Earlier this week, Anthony Palacios of Last Word On Sports named the Saints as a potential trade fit for New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, whose $31 million rookie contract will expire at the end of the 2025 season if the Giants don't pick up his fifth-year option.
"The Saints had one of the worst defenses last season, but they’re bringing back Chase Young and are adding Justin Reid to improve their secondary unit," Palacios wrote.
"However, after losing Willie Gay, the team needs another linebacker. Thibodeaux might be rusty (coming off injury), but it might be worth a shot to take a chance on him since he’s on the younger side."
Thibodeaux, 24, hasn't quite become a superstar yet, but he's still a game-wrecker when healthy. He's got 21 sacks, six forced fumbles, and 46 quarterback hits thus far in his 43 games with the Giants.
Though Thibodeaux missed five games this past season with a fractured wrist, he returned and finished the season strong with 2.5 sacks in the Giants' final two games. He'd be a big boost to the Saints--but only if Palacios' hunch that he's available via trade proves to be correct.
More NFL: Saints, Giants Projected To Swing Blockbuster Shedeur Sanders Trade