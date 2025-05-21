Saints-Steelers Chris Olave Trade Rumor Gets Updated Prediction From NFL Writer
Reasonable minds can disagree about whether or not the New Orleans Saints should trade wide receiver Chris Olave.
Olave, who is still just 24 years old, has proven to be terrific when healthy. He put up 2,165 receiving yards over 31 games in his first two NFL seasons. But he missed the Saints' last eight contests with a concussion, which has become a long-term concern, and he's only under contract through 2026.
Though the Saints have appeared reluctant all along to trade Olave, as made evident by their decision to pick up his fifth-year option, a top rumored suitor has nonetheless emerged in the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The rumor spread last week when 93.7 The Fan's Adam Crowley reported that the Steelers had interest in acquiring Olave. Other reports have disputed the notion, while there's been no indication that the Saints share the interest.
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski wrote that he was "selling" the idea of Olave being traded to the Steelers, which is exciting news for Saints fans who aren't ready to get rid of the team's only high-caliber passing game weapon.
"This particular scuttlebutt doesn't appear to have much traction. Of course, Pittsburgh should be interested in acquiring a player of Olave's caliber, especially after the organization traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys," Sobleski wrote.
"The Steelers are still in need of a legitimate WR2 to play alongside DK Metcalf, whom the organization acquired earlier in the offseason. However, a deal doesn't make a ton of sense from the Saints' perspective."
If there's anything that's true regardless of which side of the aisle you fall on, it's that the Saints should listen to offers in case the Steelers offer a drastic overpay. But if we're living in the most likely scenario, it's Olave lining up outside in New Orleans for at least the first half of the season.
