Saints Get Pro Bowl Lineman and Team Captain Back at Practice On Thursday

Erik McCoy returns to Saints practice.

Sep 10, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) on a time out against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Saints got another big piece back to the mix for practice. Center Erik McCoy was spotted on Thursday, according to reports. This should mean he's nearing a return.

McCoy got hurt in Week 3 against the Eagles on the third play of the game, injuring his groin and having to have surgery. We finally got to see him around the team when they played the Broncos, and he was in the locker room at the facility not long after. He was said to be in the early stage of the rehab process on Oct. 18, and was said that he was making good progress a couple of weeks later.

New Orleans turned to Shane Lemieux following the McCoy injury, but he ended up getting hurt in that game and went to injured reserve prior to the Chiefs game. The team had done some shuffling and signed veteran Connor McGovern off the Jets practice squad, and he's been the guy for the past games.

The Saints opened the return window for Will Harris this week and had previously did the same for Nephi Sewell and Shane Lemieux. It might be too little, too late for New Orleans, but they could make things interesting if they were able to beat the Falcons under new interim head coach Darren Rizzi.

