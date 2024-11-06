Saints Open Practice Window For Defensive Starter To Return, Per Report
There are obviously some noticeable changes at New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday. This is the first official practice since the team fired Dennis Allen on Monday. It's also the first time since 2016 that cornerback Marshon Lattimore is not on the New Orleans roster.
Interim coach Darren Rizzi takes over Allen's duties. There were subtle changes in the practice routine, but also a familiar face missing after the trade of Lattimore to Washington on Tuesday.
In addition to Lattimore being gone, the Saints secondary is also dealing with ongoing injuries. Lattimore and fellow corners Kool-Aid McKinstry and Rico Payton also missed last week's loss to the Carolina Panthers.
The practice status of McKinstry and Payton both bear watching as the week progresses towards Sunday's home game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Saints may also be getting another key member of their secondary back soon.
Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reported on Wednesday that defensive back Will Harris was spotted at practice. The Saints officially opened the 21-day practice window for Harris to return from injured reserve.
Harris, 28, is in his first season with the Saints after spending the first five years of his career with the Detroit Lions. While in Detroit, Harris intercepted two passes, broke up 14 others, and recorded 1.5 sacks along with five tackles for loss. He appeared in 81 games as a Lion, starting 40 contests.
Over the first five weeks with the Saints, Harris started every game and played 84% of the defensive snaps. He had one interception to go along with four passes broken up and a tackle for loss among 16 total stops.
In a Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Harris left with a hamstring injury. New Orleans placed him on injured reserve the following week, where he's remained for the last four games.
Will Harris is most often used at safety, where the Saints have struggled since his injury. He's also played cornerback during his career and can be effective in the slot. With the trade of Lattimore, Paulson Adebo on injured reserve, and injuries to McKinstry and Payton, Will Harris would be a welcome addition back to a defense that's struggled during the team's seven-game losing streak.