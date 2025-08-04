Saints QB Battle: Youngster Has 'Most At Stake' In Preseason
The New Orleans Saints have gone through a lot of changes this offseason, headlined by the sudden retirement of Derek Carr earlier in the year.
Carr's retirement sent shockwaves through the Saints, ultimately resulting in a three man quarterback battle during the offseason and it seems far from over.
Rookie Tyler Shough is expected to win the job, but youngster Spencer Rattler isn't too far behind. Jake Haener is another potential option on the roster, too.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently suggested Rattler had the most at stake on the Saints roster going into the preseason.
"Spencer Rattler has an advantage in playing experience over rookie second-rounder Tyler Shough and Jake Haener," Moton wrote. "Last season, he served as the primary backup and filled in for Derek Carr for seven outings (six starts), throwing for 1,317 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. Now that Carr has retired, Rattler can take over the full-time role.
"Rattler has more at stake in the preseason than Shough, who likely has a future with the team as an early-round pick. Whether the rookie wins the battle or not, he may eventually have another chance to win the job because of his draft pedigree. Rattler, who was a fifth-round pick last year, must make the most of his opportunity, or else, he could fall to the bottom of the depth chart within the next year."
If Shough doesn't win the job this year, he's likely going to get another chance in the near future. The Saints wouldn't have used a second-round pick on him to sit him for his entire career.
But if Rattler doesn't win the job, it's hard to imagine him stealing it back from Shough unless the rookie struggles tremendously.
It's a lot of pressure on Rattler's shoulders this summer. The young signal caller needs to be at his best at all times in order to win this job and open the season as the Saints' starting quarterback.
More NFL: Saints Breakout Star? Young CB Turning Heads In Training Camp