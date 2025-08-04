Saints Breakout Star? Young CB Turning Heads In Training Camp
The New Orleans Saints don't have the best roster in football, but there are still some things to be excited for.
The Saints, under the leadership of first year head coach Kellen Moore, are set to use a lot of young players with loads of potential this year.
Darrion Gray of Who Dat Dish recently suggested the Saints' young cornerback, Kool-Aid McKinstry, could be one of the breakout players on the team this season.
"There's no question McKinstry is the top cornerback on the team heading into the season. The uncertainty comes with who will be on the other side, as Taylor will frequently play in the slot, so there's extra pressure on McKinstry," Gray wrote. "Through the first week and a half of training camp, the second-year player is up to the task.
"If McKinstry can take this performance into the season, the Saints will have themselves a true lead corner. When you lose your top two guys in succession like the Saints did, finding a competent replacement isn't the easiest task. The Saints planning ahead paid off."
McKinstry is going to need to step up in a big way this season or the Saints could be doomed.
The team opted to trade Marshon Lattimore last season ahead of the trade deadline and then proceeded to lose Paulson Adebo in free agency. This leaves the young McKinstry as the top name in the cornerback room.
But the young defensive star is ready for the role. He's physical and aggressive with impressive man to man abilities on the outside. If he takes a big jump heading into this season, he'll continue to turn heads in the regular season, too.
More NFL: Saints Rookie QB Already Turning Heads In Training Camp