Saints Quarterback Derek Carr Will Not Play In Preseason Finale Against Titans, Per Report
The New Orleans Saints will not play starting quarterback Derek Carr in their preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. according to a report from Nick Underhill.
Carr completed 11 of 15 passes for 59 yards in two preseason outings. He played just one series against the Arizona Cardinals in the preseason opener. Seeing more extensive time against the San Francisco 49ers last week, Carr engineered a 16-play drive for 95 yards that ended in a touchdown before taking the rest of the evening off.
Carr won't be the only first-teamer not playing. Most of the starters from both the Saints and Titans will be seeing very little action, if any at all. The idea is to not put the first-team units under risk of injury.
New Orleans is expected to split time evenly between quarterbacks Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler. Each quarterback is projected to see two quarters of action. Saints coach Dennis Allen has not officially named a starter for the game.
Jake Haener is entering his second year with New Orleans. A fourth-round choice out of Fresno State last year, he was the team's emergency quarterback most of his rookie campaign and did not play a snap. This preseason, Haener has completed 16 of 26 passes for 183 yards.
Rattler is a rookie fifth-round selection out of South Carolina. In his two preseason outings, he's completed 13 of 25 throws for 97 yards. Both quarterbacks are competing for the backup job behind Carr to start the year. Each were impressive against Arizona in the opener, but were a little more inconsistent against the 49ers.
All NFL teams must trim their active rosters to 53 players by 4pm on Tuesday, August 27. The Saints will open their 2024-25 regular season at home against the Carolina Panthers on September 8.