Saints Reportedly Bring Back Talented Defender To Practice Squad
The New Orleans Saints are bringing back one of their talented defenders from the preseason to add to a deep cornerback unit. Saints beat reporter Luke Johnson from NOLA.com has reported that the Saints would re-sign cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles to the team's practice squad.
Jean-Charles, 26, was originally a fifth-round choice in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Appalachian State by the Green Bay Packers. He played two seasons in Green Bay, appearing in 20 games on special teams and as a reserve defensive back. The Packers waived him at the end of training camp heading into 2023.
San Francisco quickly signed Jean-Charles upon his release. He was on the 49ers practice squad for first part of the year and appeared in five contests. Jean-Charles was released by San Francisco last November, where he was scooped up by the Saints. He'd play in three games for New Orleans late last season and play in three games.
Jean-Charles was brought back by the Saints this offseason. He'd stand out in several training camp practices and carried that play into the preseason.
During extensive action in all three preseason contests, Jean-Charles allowed four receptions on eight targets in man coverage. According to PFF, he held opposing quarterbacks to a 69.3 passer rating.
Competing at a loaded position, Jean-Charles was released by the Saints on August 27. Most expected New Orleans to re-sign him to the practice squad, yet he remained a free agent beyond Week 1.
Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore left last week's win over the Carolina Panthers with a hamstring injury. Early expectations indicate that Lattimore will play in Week 2, but the addition of Jean-Charles adds depth to the position.
New Orleans faces off against an explosive Dallas Cowboys passing game this week. The Saints have perhaps the deepest cornerback unit in the NFL with Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, Alontae Taylor, rookie Kool-Aid McKinstry, and breakout preseason star Rico Payton, an undrafted rookie.
Shemar Jean-Charles adds insurance to an already stacked position. If Lattimore's hamstring doesn't respond as expected in practice this week, Jean-Charles could be elevated to the active roster by the weekend.