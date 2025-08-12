Saints News Network

Saints Rookie Already Turning Heads With Solid Preseason Performance

The Saints have a potential breakout player on their hands...

Zach Pressnell

Jun 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Detailed view of the Saints helmet during minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Detailed view of the Saints helmet during minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The preseason is very important for the New Orleans Saints. This is likely where the team is going to decide who the franchise quarterback is going into the season. Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener were all given opportunities in the Saints' preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers and none of them looked too solid.

In fact, their performances make it quite hard for Saints fans to stay positive as the season inches closer. If Saints fans are looking for something to be excited about, they're going to need to turn to other places and people to find some hope.

The team's defense was solid at times. There were a few young players who turned some heads despite the loss.

Drew Collings of Who Dat Dish recently praised rookie defensive end Fadil Diggs for his breakout performance in Week 1 of the preseason against the Chargers. Diggs tallied a sack and two tackles for loss in the disappointing loss.

Fadil Diggs shines bright in Saints preseason loss

New Orleans Saints defensive end Fadil Digg
Jul 30, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Fadil Diggs (40) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"The Saints seventh round pick had a strong performance against the Chargers. Diggs backed up multiple impressive training camp performances with a great showing," Collings wrote. "He racked up one sack and two tackles for loss but his hustle and agility is what set him apart. Diggs can be seen going all out, full speed to the ball on every play. He was constantly applying pressure to the quarterback. This is exactly what’s desired out of a rookie in the preseason.

"Diggs is receiving lots of praise opposed to Isaiah Foskey. Him and Foskey are likely competing for a roster spot so their preseason performances are crucial. Diggs is doing everything he can to make the roster. Undoubtedly, his performance helped his chances."

Diggs is fighting for a roster spot on the Saints after being selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Coming into the preseason, a lot of the media seemed to believe he was bound to be cut by the Saints.

One preseason performance won't save his spot on the roster if the Saints were planning on cutting him, but if he can string one or two more solid showings together, the Saints may be forced to take him into the regular season.

At this point, Diggs is a player to watch for the rest of the preseason. If he can keep dsirupting the pocket, he's bound to stick in New Orleans.

More NFL: NFL Trade Rumors: Saints Again Linked To Blockbuster Deal For Superstar

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News