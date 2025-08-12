Saints Rookie Already Turning Heads With Solid Preseason Performance
The preseason is very important for the New Orleans Saints. This is likely where the team is going to decide who the franchise quarterback is going into the season. Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener were all given opportunities in the Saints' preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers and none of them looked too solid.
In fact, their performances make it quite hard for Saints fans to stay positive as the season inches closer. If Saints fans are looking for something to be excited about, they're going to need to turn to other places and people to find some hope.
The team's defense was solid at times. There were a few young players who turned some heads despite the loss.
Drew Collings of Who Dat Dish recently praised rookie defensive end Fadil Diggs for his breakout performance in Week 1 of the preseason against the Chargers. Diggs tallied a sack and two tackles for loss in the disappointing loss.
Fadil Diggs shines bright in Saints preseason loss
"The Saints seventh round pick had a strong performance against the Chargers. Diggs backed up multiple impressive training camp performances with a great showing," Collings wrote. "He racked up one sack and two tackles for loss but his hustle and agility is what set him apart. Diggs can be seen going all out, full speed to the ball on every play. He was constantly applying pressure to the quarterback. This is exactly what’s desired out of a rookie in the preseason.
"Diggs is receiving lots of praise opposed to Isaiah Foskey. Him and Foskey are likely competing for a roster spot so their preseason performances are crucial. Diggs is doing everything he can to make the roster. Undoubtedly, his performance helped his chances."
Diggs is fighting for a roster spot on the Saints after being selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Coming into the preseason, a lot of the media seemed to believe he was bound to be cut by the Saints.
One preseason performance won't save his spot on the roster if the Saints were planning on cutting him, but if he can string one or two more solid showings together, the Saints may be forced to take him into the regular season.
At this point, Diggs is a player to watch for the rest of the preseason. If he can keep dsirupting the pocket, he's bound to stick in New Orleans.
