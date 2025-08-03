Saints Rookie QB Already Turning Heads In Training Camp
The New Orleans Saints have quite a heated quarterback battle brewing. The team, now coached by Kellen Moore, has Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler from last season. But they also have the offseason addition of rookie Tyler Shough battling for the starting signal caller spot.
Nobody seems to have an edge at this point, but the three are expected to compete for the job for the next few weeks leading up to the season.
ESPN's Katherine Terrell recently reported that Shough had a good day in training camp on Sunday. The rookie quarterback is beginning to turn some heads with his play.
"Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough had one of his best practices of training camp in a marathon scrimmage session. Coach Kellen Moore said there were 126 offensive plays, all called live instead of scripted before practice," Terrell wrote. "While Spencer Rattler started the practice with the first team, he and Shough both got time with the top unit -- Jake Haener worked with the third team. Shough competed 8-of-8 in his first series (with the second team) and threw a touchdown to pass to tight end Michael Jacobson.
"The rookie went four-and-out in his second series. He moved to the first-team unit on his third series and completed 9-of-12 passes, including seven straight, but appeared to be flagged for intentional grounding near the end zone. He also threw a would-be pick to in the end zone to Quincy Riley, who was ruled out of bounds."
Shough should be considered the front runner. Although there are some flaws in his game, he's the new face in town. The Saints tried to use Rattler and Haener last season when Derek Carr missed time with an injury and neither option was competitive.
In fact, the Saints offense seemed to be the worst unit in the league when Rattler or Haener were under center.
With Shough impressing during camp, it seems like it's going to be his job for the taking. The rookie is just getting started in New Orleans.
More NFL: Saints Star WR Expected To Sign Massive Contract Extension