Saints Star WR Expected To Sign Massive Contract Extension
The New Orleans Saints have made some big decisions this offseason. They've added a new head coach and drafted Tyler Shough to replace the retired Derek Carr.
But the Saints still have some big decisions to make. While their ongoing quarterback battle is the biggest decision on the board, there are also some contracts the front office needs to look into.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently suggested the Saints' biggest contract decision to make was with star wide receiver Chris Olave. Moton also suggested that Olave is expected to become one of the highest-paid receivers in football if he stays healthy this year.
"Recently, the New York Jets may have created some urgency for the Saints to sign their lead receiver to an extension during the upcoming campaign," Moton wrote. "Like Jets wideout Garrett Wilson, Olave racked up at least 1,042 receiving yards in 2022 and 2023, but he missed nine games because of injuries last season.
"Olave wasn't on pace for another 1,000-yard campaign, but he saw a spike in his catch rate (72.7 percent) despite the team's unsettled quarterback situation. Unquestionably New Orleans' go-to target in the aerial attack, he will soon be one of the highest-paid receivers if he stays healthy this year."
The Saints already activated Olave's fifth year team option for next season, but they should begin looking at potential contract extensions this offseason.
Olave has dealt with a lot of head and neck injuries in the past, so it's fair for be a bit skeptical on signing him long term, but the Saints need to lock him down before he gets to freee agency.
If Olave makes it to free agency after the 2026 season, the Saints will probably lose him for good. It's crucial to sign him to a new deal in the near future.
