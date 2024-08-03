Saints Rookie Tight End's 'Football Intelligence' Impresses Dennis Allen
"Look. I thought this was a really good practice." Although this is not Dennis Allen's usual first statement following a practice session, it's encouraging, especially for Saints fans.
Allen's tone and demeanor were positive on several subjects. However, one topic was clear: the "football intelligence of tight end Dallin Holker." He definitely fits the Saints player profile.
The Football Intelligence Of Tight End Dallin Holker
"What I do see and feel is, [he's] kind of a smart, savvy football player, that, although he may not have an elite skill set necessarily, he's got football awareness and football intelligence, and that allows him to find soft spots in zones and things of that nature."
The former Colorado State tight end first caught most of the country's attention in the overtime thriller against Coach Deion Sanders and Colorado. Holker beat the Buffaloes' defensive backs - including Travis Hunter - for six receptions, 109 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.
Hoker likes to catch football while running routes down the seams, over the middle, and in zone coverage. Allen believes there's still room for improvement. "He's probably a little further along as a receiving tight end than he is as a blocking tight end," Allen told reporters. I'd say that's an area that he's got to continue to work on and improve."
As Juwan Johnson works his way back into the tight end unit's rotation at training camp, expect to see more of Holker. Savvy players are critical to executing a complex offense like Coach Kubiak has installed. He's a Dennis Allen type of player. Smart.
"For a young guy to be advanced in that way, from a football intelligence standpoint, I think is pretty impressive."
Saints fans love training camp diamonds in the rough! Could Dallin Holker be another rookie or veteran free agent to seize the moment and claim a roster spot in the Big Easy?
We shall see.