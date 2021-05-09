Saints Rookies Receive their Jersey Numbers

The 2021 NFL Draft is in the books and the New Orleans Saints welcomed their draftees and undrafted rookies with new jersey numbers.

Headlined by DE Payton Turner, the New Orleans Saints have assigned jersey numbers to seventeen newcomers ahead of rookie minicamp. The Saints will open their offseason workout program with the Rookie Minicamp from May 14-16.

Here is a list of the jersey numbers the newest members will wear on the practice field during rookie minicamp, OTA, and training camp.

Saints Draftee's Jersey Numbers:

DE Payton Turner, Houston : #98

: #98 LB Pete Werner, Ohio State : #20

: #20 CB Paulson Adebo, Stanford : #29

: #29 QB Ian Book, Notre Dame : #16

: #16 OL Landon Young, Kentucky : #67

: #67 WR Kawaan Baker, South Alabama: #14

Saints UDFA's Jersey Numbers:

S Trill Williams, Syracuse : #33

: #33 TE Dylan Soehner, Iowa State : # 89

: # 89 P Nolan Cooney, Syracuse : #5

: #5 OL Mike Brown, West Virginia : #65

: #65 CB Bryce Thompson, Tennessee : #31

: #31 RB Stevie Scott III, Indiana : #34

: #34 LB Shaq Smith, Maryland : #58

: #58 S Eric Burrell, Wisconsin : #32

: #32 DT Josiah Bronson, Washington : #91

: #91 OL Alex Hoffman, Carroll College : #79

: #79 CB Lawrence Woods, Truman State: #35

Currently, only one Saints rookie has taken advantage of the NFL's recent lift in jersey number restrictions. Linebacker Pete Werner will remain in his college number, 20. The twenties were designated for running backs and defensive backs before the rule change.

It is important to remember that these players can still change their jersey numbers. Recent examples include former running back Mark Ingram II, who began Saints Camp wearing #32 his rookie season before switching to #28 and later #22.

New Orleans defensive back Marshon Lattimore also began his rookie camp wearing a different number than he debuted. Lattimore wore #34 before switching to #23 at the start of the season in 2017.

