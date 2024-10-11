Saints Run Defense Must Wake Up And Shut Down Buccaneers As NFC South Foes Face-Off
The New Orleans Saints square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a key NFC South showdown on Sunday. After two wins to start the year, the Saints have lost their last three to stumble in at 2-3. The Buccaneers come in at 3-2 but with a little extra rest after a Thursday night loss to Atlanta.
New Orleans came into the 2024-25 season with high expectations on defense. Outside of in the red zone, where they rank first, the unit has largely underperformed. Injuries at linebacker have played a factor, but a defense that ranks 23rd in total yardage (though 8th in points allowed) has simply not played up to their talent level.
The Saints now face a Buccaneers offense that ranks 19th in total yards and ninth in point production. Tampa Bay typically relies on their passing game, but their rushing attack has been surprisingly productive in recent weeks.
New Orleans coverage and pass rushers have had critical breakdowns during their three-game losing streak. However, their run defense has also been a major disappointment during this slump.
A battered and shorthanded offense will be led by rookie fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler making his first NFL start. It will likely come down to the New Orleans defense to pull the team out of its slump.
Saints Run Defense
New Orleans comes into Week 6 ranked seventh against the run. They are giving up 105 yards on the ground but a more concerning 4.4 per carry. However, the overall numbers mask a bigger concern.
The Saints jumped out to big leads in their first two games, causing their opponents to essentially abandon the run. Over the last three contests, New Orleans has allowed an average of 133 yards on the ground and an alarming 5.1 per carry.
Injuries to their top three linebackers haven't helped. Demario Davis missed Week 4 with a hamstring injury and was noticeably slowed upon last week's return. Pete Werner (hamstring) and Willie Gay Jr. (hand) both missed Monday's loss to Kansas City. Gay has returned to practice this week, but Werner remained absent in the Wednesday and Thursday sessions.
Having Davis back at least close to full health is crucial. He's one of the league's best all-around defenders, is the defensive signal caller, and is an elite run defender. If either Werner or Gay miss again, Anfernee Orji is likely to get increased reps.
The Saints have shown the ability to create chaos with their defensive line. They just need to do it with more consistency and discipline. Ends Carl Granderson and Chase Young have each shown good ability against the run, while veteran DE Cameron Jordan continues to stand out in that area. All three need to be better at shutting down off-tackle running lanes.
Tackles Bryan Bresee, Nathan Shepherd, and Khalen Saunders are powerful defenders. However, they've been moved off the point of attack too often and must get better inside penetration. The ability of the line to be more stout up front will make the linebackers more effective, especially with the injuries at the position.
Saints' defensive backs are typically active against the run. However, tackling and poor angles to the ball have been a major problem with the unit this season.
This is particularly true of Tyrann Mathieu and the other safeties. Mathieu must be more decisive in run support, while Jordan Howden and Johnathan Abram need to play better in general with Will Harris sidelined by injury.
Alontae Taylor may be the team's most dynamic defender through five games. He's been a dynamic playmaker, especially around the line of scrimmage. Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo are two of the league's more aggressive corners in run support.
Buccaneers Rushing Attack
Tampa Bay has ranked no better than 26th in rushing production for eight consecutive seasons, including dead last over the last two years. This season, they've averaged nearly 109 yards on the ground to rank 20th after five outings.
The Buccaneers split carries between third-year RB Rachaad White and rookie fourth-round choice Bucky Irving. White led the team with 990 yards rushing and six scores last year. So far in 2024, he's averaging only 3.7 per carry but has 187 yards on the ground on 51 attempts.
Irving has shown a little more explosiveness. He's run the ball 44 times for 247 yards and an average of 5.6 per carry. He also has the team's only touchdown from a running back, with QB Baker Mayfield possessing the offenses only other two rushing scores.
Years of interior line issues caused the Buccaneers to focus on that area this offseason. Cody Mauch returned as the starter at right guard, but Ben Bredeson was signed in free agency for the other guard spot. Center Graham Barton, the team's first round choice, has had some early ups and downs but looks like an answer in the middle.
Tampa Bay has a formidable pair of outside blockers. Tristan Wirfs is one of the NFL's top left tackles. Most of the team's rushing plays are to his side. Starting RT Luke Goedeke has some struggles in pass protection but is a mauler for the running game.
What to Watch
The Buccaneers still rely on their passing game, but establishing balance makes Mayfield a much more effective quarterback. Tampa Bay has scored more than 30 points three times this season. They've averaged 128 yards on the ground in those outings.
Finishing plays has been a big problem for the New Orleans defense this season. It's been most glaring with their pass rush but has also been a liability for their run defense. The Saints must have better gap discipline while also maintaining aggressiveness.
New Orleans needs to win their one-on-one matchups up front to get penetration into Tampa's backfield and also present a wall at the point of attack. Doing so will allow Demario Davis to flow to the ball for big plays, something we've seen little of this season.
Beating the Buccaneers often means containing wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Stopping the Tampa Bay running game without using an extra defender up front will make the Buccaneers more one-dimensional, actually helping the secondary and the pass rush.