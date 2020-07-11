Saints News Network
New Orleans Saints communicate options personally with season ticket holders

Dr.C

The New Orleans Saints are full steam ahead in working on hosting games for the NFL 2020 season. The team will release a comprehensive plan for the 2020 season ticket and seating policy. I have inundated the Saints ticket office in the last few days with telephone calls and emails. Other season ticket holders have expressed extreme concern for their health and safety,   

“There is no feeling like the energy and vibe inside the Superdome on game day. It is my favorite way to experience Saints football. However, I realize that the health and safety of the fans, players, and workers is the priority. Therefore, I feel like the NFL should not resume the regular season until COVID is under control. Control to me means a permanent decrease in the infection rates and a vaccine that has been administered and monitored for at least six months.” Season Ticket Holder, Lynn, Smyrna, Ga.

Service and Retention Account Executives sent out opt-out forms by request and assured season ticket holders priority in working with them amid reduced seating capacity because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mercedes-Benz Superdome seating capacity was reduced because of guidelines issued by the NFL’s Prepare to Watch Guidelines. They have outlined the process for determining game-day seating capacity for team arenas across the United States.

The guidelines state that maximum stadium capacity for each NFL team across both general admission seats and club seats will be the maximum capacity allowed by state and local governments, subject at all times to CDC guidelines, physical distancing protocols, and all relevant NFL Stadium Operations guidelines.”

We expect the seating and ticketing plan to be flexible throughout the season, leaving options open for the second part of the NFL season. The options presented to season ticket holders this week protected the privileges for the 2021 season but offered a credit or refund alternative.  

New Orleans Saints Opt-Out Form
CREDIT: Season Ticket Holder

If a season ticket holder opts out of redeeming his tickets for this season, the club’s ticket sales and service department will make best efforts to offer any tickets that come available in the event capacity increases, but we do not expect that we will have the inventory to accommodate single game or postseason requests. Saints Service and Retention Account Executive.

As the Saints continue preparation for the first home game, Ochsner Clinic Foundation has been working on planning a local health and safety plan for players, coaches, staff, and fans.

Sean Payton mask
Photo Credit: New Orleans Saints

The club outlined details of the configuration change by covering several front rows of seats. They contacted season ticket holders that were affected this week for relocation. While the work to kick off the 2020 NFL season continues, the Saints are pressing forward to host the first game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome,

Though we remain confident games will be played, we are preparing to begin the NFL season at a reduced capacity because of the COVID-19 pandemic.  New Orleans Saints Organization.

