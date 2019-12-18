Saints News Network
Saints Players were "Dubbed and Snubbed" in Pro Bowl Voting

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans Saints players have received a tremendous honor of being selected as team representatives to the initial 2020 NFC Pro Bowl roster.  There were a few Saints excluded from the collection of talent on the NFC roster, which caught the attention of many experts and fans of the NFL.

The NFL announced the initial AFC and NFC Pro Bowl rosters on NFL Network's Tuesday evening broadcast. The NFC honorary captains are former QB Michael Vick (Falcons/Eagles) and DB Darrell Green (Redskins).  The results from the votes counted from fans, NFL players, and coaches, seven New Orleans Saints players selected and several omitted from the roster of 44 players.  The 2020 Pro Bowl roster voting yielded the highest number of selections for the Saints in the team's history.  Five players from the organization are Starters for the NFC.  Let's look at who was "Dubbed" worthy and who was "Snubbed" from the initial honor of selections to represent the NFC from the Saints.  ESPN Saints reporter Mike Triplett reported that they will announce 11 Saints players as alternates to the NFC Pro Bowl roster.

The list of the seven New Orleans Saints players placed on the NFC Pro Bowl roster includes:

  1. QB Drew Brees - 13th Selection
  2. DE Cam Jordan - 5th Selection (Starter)
  3. WR Michael Thomas - 3rd Selection (Starter)
  4. CB Marshon Lattimore - 2nd Selection (Starter)
  5. LT Terron Armstead - 2nd Selection
  6. K Wil Lutz - 1st Selection (Starter)
  7. RS Deonte Harris - 1st Selection (Starter -First Undrafted Rookie from Saints)

Notable New Orleans Saints Players "snubbed" from the NFC Pro Bowl roster:

  1. RT Ryan Ramczyk
  2. LB Demario Davis
  3. SS Vonn Bell (led the fans voting at the position)
  4. FS Marcus Williams (led the fans voting at the position)
  5. P Thomas Morstead
  6. C Erik McCoy
Brees Passes for the NFL Record
Chuck Cook - USA Today Sports

The complete NFC 2020 Pro Bowl Roster:

Quarterback 

  • Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
  • Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints 
  • Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers 

Running Back

  • Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings 
  • Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers 
  • Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys 

Wide Receiver 

  • Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons 
  • Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints 
  • Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 
  • Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Tight End 

  • George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers 
  • Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles  

Fullback

  • Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers

Tackle 

  • David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers 
  • Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys 
  • Terron Armstead, New Orleans Saints 

Guard 

  • Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
  • Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia Eagles 
  • Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins 

Center 

  • Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles 
  • Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys 
Saints All-Pro DE Cam Jordan celebrates one of his four sacks on Falcons Matt Ryan.
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive End

  • Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints 
  • Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers 
  • Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings 

Interior Lineman 

  • Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
  • Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles 
  • Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons 

Outside Linebacker 

  • Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals 
  • Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears 
  • Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Inside Linebacker 

  • Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks 
  • Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers 
Sep 9, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) and cornerback Eli Apple (25) during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback

  • Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints
  • Richard Sherman, San Francisco 49ers 
  • Darius Slay, Detroit Lions 
  • Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams 

Free Safety 

  • Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals 
  • Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears 

Strong Safety

  • Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings 

Kicker 

  • Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints

Long Snapper 

  • Rick Lovato, Philadelphia Eagles

Punter 

  • Tress Way, Washington Redskins

Return Specialist 

  • Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints

Special Teamer

  • Cordarrelle Patterson*, Chicago Bears

*Courtesy SI.COM

Here are tweets from the Saints organization, media and Profootball Focus (PFF) on the Saints' Pro Bowl selections:

Saints News Network will bring you more coverage on the New Orleans Saints alternates when officially announced by the NFL.

