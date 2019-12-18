Saints Players were "Dubbed and Snubbed" in Pro Bowl Voting
New Orleans Saints players have received a tremendous honor of being selected as team representatives to the initial 2020 NFC Pro Bowl roster. There were a few Saints excluded from the collection of talent on the NFC roster, which caught the attention of many experts and fans of the NFL.
The NFL announced the initial AFC and NFC Pro Bowl rosters on NFL Network's Tuesday evening broadcast. The NFC honorary captains are former QB Michael Vick (Falcons/Eagles) and DB Darrell Green (Redskins). The results from the votes counted from fans, NFL players, and coaches, seven New Orleans Saints players selected and several omitted from the roster of 44 players. The 2020 Pro Bowl roster voting yielded the highest number of selections for the Saints in the team's history. Five players from the organization are Starters for the NFC. Let's look at who was "Dubbed" worthy and who was "Snubbed" from the initial honor of selections to represent the NFC from the Saints. ESPN Saints reporter Mike Triplett reported that they will announce 11 Saints players as alternates to the NFC Pro Bowl roster.
The list of the seven New Orleans Saints players placed on the NFC Pro Bowl roster includes:
- QB Drew Brees - 13th Selection
- DE Cam Jordan - 5th Selection (Starter)
- WR Michael Thomas - 3rd Selection (Starter)
- CB Marshon Lattimore - 2nd Selection (Starter)
- LT Terron Armstead - 2nd Selection
- K Wil Lutz - 1st Selection (Starter)
- RS Deonte Harris - 1st Selection (Starter -First Undrafted Rookie from Saints)
Notable New Orleans Saints Players "snubbed" from the NFC Pro Bowl roster:
- RT Ryan Ramczyk
- LB Demario Davis
- SS Vonn Bell (led the fans voting at the position)
- FS Marcus Williams (led the fans voting at the position)
- P Thomas Morstead
- C Erik McCoy
The complete NFC 2020 Pro Bowl Roster:
Quarterback
- Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
- Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
- Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Running Back
- Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
- Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers
- Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
Wide Receiver
- Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons
- Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints
- Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tight End
- George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
- Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles
Fullback
- Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers
Tackle
- David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers
- Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys
- Terron Armstead, New Orleans Saints
Guard
- Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
- Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia Eagles
- Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins
Center
- Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
- Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys
Defensive End
- Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints
- Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
- Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings
Interior Lineman
- Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
- Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles
- Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons
Outside Linebacker
- Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals
- Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears
- Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside Linebacker
- Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
- Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers
Cornerback
- Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints
- Richard Sherman, San Francisco 49ers
- Darius Slay, Detroit Lions
- Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams
Free Safety
- Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals
- Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears
Strong Safety
- Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
Kicker
- Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints
Long Snapper
- Rick Lovato, Philadelphia Eagles
Punter
- Tress Way, Washington Redskins
Return Specialist
- Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints
Special Teamer
- Cordarrelle Patterson*, Chicago Bears
Here are tweets from the Saints organization, media and Profootball Focus (PFF) on the Saints' Pro Bowl selections:
Saints News Network will bring you more coverage on the New Orleans Saints alternates when officially announced by the NFL.
Follow Saints News Network on Twitter at @SaintsNews.