Saints Players were "Dubbed and Snubbed" in Pro Bowl Voting

New Orleans Saints players have received a tremendous honor of being selected as team representatives to the initial 2020 NFC Pro Bowl roster. There were a few Saints excluded from the collection of talent on the NFC roster, which caught the attention of many experts and fans of the NFL.

The NFL announced the initial AFC and NFC Pro Bowl rosters on NFL Network's Tuesday evening broadcast. The NFC honorary captains are former QB Michael Vick (Falcons/Eagles) and DB Darrell Green (Redskins). The results from the votes counted from fans, NFL players, and coaches, seven New Orleans Saints players selected and several omitted from the roster of 44 players. The 2020 Pro Bowl roster voting yielded the highest number of selections for the Saints in the team's history. Five players from the organization are Starters for the NFC. Let's look at who was "Dubbed" worthy and who was "Snubbed" from the initial honor of selections to represent the NFC from the Saints. ESPN Saints reporter Mike Triplett reported that they will announce 11 Saints players as alternates to the NFC Pro Bowl roster.

The list of the seven New Orleans Saints players placed on the NFC Pro Bowl roster includes:

QB Drew Brees - 13th Selection DE Cam Jordan - 5th Selection (Starter) WR Michael Thomas - 3rd Selection (Starter) CB Marshon Lattimore - 2nd Selection (Starter) LT Terron Armstead - 2nd Selection K Wil Lutz - 1st Selection (Starter) RS Deonte Harris - 1st Selection (Starter -First Undrafted Rookie from Saints)

Notable New Orleans Saints Players "snubbed" from the NFC Pro Bowl roster:

RT Ryan Ramczyk LB Demario Davis SS Vonn Bell (led the fans voting at the position) FS Marcus Williams (led the fans voting at the position) P Thomas Morstead C Erik McCoy

Chuck Cook - USA Today Sports

The complete NFC 2020 Pro Bowl Roster:

Quarterback

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Running Back

Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Wide Receiver

Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tight End

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

Fullback

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers

Tackle

David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers

Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys

Terron Armstead, New Orleans Saints

Guard

Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys

Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia Eagles

Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins

Center

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles

Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive End

Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings

Interior Lineman

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles

Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons

Outside Linebacker

Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals

Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears

Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Inside Linebacker

Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback

Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints

Richard Sherman, San Francisco 49ers

Darius Slay, Detroit Lions

Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Free Safety

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals

Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears

Strong Safety

Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings

Kicker

Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints

Long Snapper

Rick Lovato, Philadelphia Eagles

Punter

Tress Way, Washington Redskins

Return Specialist

Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints

Special Teamer

Cordarrelle Patterson*, Chicago Bears

*Courtesy SI.COM

Here are tweets from the Saints organization, media and Profootball Focus (PFF) on the Saints' Pro Bowl selections:

Saints News Network will bring you more coverage on the New Orleans Saints alternates when officially announced by the NFL.

Follow Saints News Network on Twitter at @SaintsNews.