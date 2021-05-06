Roster Moves: Saints sign Free Agents Winston, Smith, and Huggins on Thursday

The New Orleans Saints added three free agent players to their roster on Thursday, per reports.

On Thursday, free Agents wide receiver Easop Winston Jr., fullback Sutton Smith and defensive tackle Albert Huggins were added to the Saints roster, per reports from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, and ESPN's Mike Tripplet and Field Yates.

The three players were members of NFL teams before signing with New Orleans.

Easop Winston, Jr. - Wide Receiver

On Thursday, the former Washington Cougars wide receiver Easop Wisnton, Jr. signed with New Orleans. The 6-foot, 192-pound wide receiver first joined the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Winston Jr, 24, spent his first two years of college eligibility at San Francisco Community College before transferring to Washington State in 2017. The California native appeared in 26 games with the Cougars. Winston caught 137 passes for 1,624 yards and 19 touchdowns. His 19 touchdown receptions remain the 7th most in Washington State football history.

Winston earned an All-Pac 12 Honorable Mention.

Despite not yet appearing in an NFL game, Winston Jr.'s size and instincts are intriguing for a young Saints receiving corps.

Sutton Smith - Fullback

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Sutton Smith in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Sutton Smith, 25, is considered the most-decorated defensive player in Nothern Illinois history.

He was drafted by Pittsburgh to be an edge rusher, but switched to fullback after failing to find a home in the NFL with the Steelers, Jaguars, and Seahawks.

Smith joins the Saints in hopes of rejuvenating his career at fullback. New Orleans signed former Panthers FB Alex Armah earlier this offseason. Smith's defensive knowledge and speed could land him a spot on special teams.

Albert Huggins - Defensive Tackle

Defensive tackle Albert Huggins was undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed an undrafted free agent deal with Houston. The Texans waived the former two-time national champion before the season opener.

Huggins has been a member of 6 NFL rosters and made his NFL debut in Week 12 of 2020 for the Detroit Lions.

Huggins joins an elite front seven in New Orleans. The team recently lost depth at defensive tackle with the departures of Sheldon Rankins and Malcom Brown. The former Tiger hopes to prove he can be a rotational player for the Saints in 2021.

