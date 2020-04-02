Saints planning social soiree for Monday Night's Falcons game rebroadcast

Consider yourself invited to a very entertaining affair on Monday night. We've known for several days now that ESPN and the NFL teamed up to rebroadcast some of the best Monday Night Football games for a five-week duration. On April 6, it features the New Orleans Saints hosting the Atlanta Falcons in the infamous 'Domecoming' game.

“We are excited about the ESPN rebroadcast of our 2006 homecoming game against Atlanta,” said Gayle Benson.

“That game was such a magical experience and a symbol of what we can overcome and accomplish as a community. Our resilience, strength and care for one another is what defines New Orleans and is what will get us through this crisis just as we have overcome so many before. I encourage everyone to wear their Black and Gold on Monday and share with each other, virtually, this opportunity to unite and remind ourselves of the better times that are to come. Most importantly, I hope our fans will use this opportunity to have fun, share a great memory experience and focus on the joy of what it means to celebrate our love of team and home.”

The team has planned some interesting things for Monday, which is sure to entice Saints fans to tune in and participate.

Black and Gold Monday

New Orleans and the Gulf Coast are no stranger to partaking in wearing their black and gold on Friday and Monday during the season, and the team has asked fans of all ages to follow suit on this Monday. Whether that's your favorite jersey, shirt, costume, gear, or whatever you have, you're encouraged to wear it and show it off while doing normal, everyday life. The Saints have also asked to share the photos via their team website, Twitter, and Instagram. Be sure to use the social hashtag #BlackAndGoldMonday.

The team has also asked for an are enabling fans to share their photos, videos, and memories of the day. This can include anything from tailgating to the musical acts and Superdome experiences. If you have musical talent or TikTok skills, you are encouraged to share your Saints sounds.

Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund

The team is asking fans to kindly consider coming together during this time to provide assistance for the New Orleans service industry through a small donation to the Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund. The proceeds will directly assist and help the hospitality workers of our state facing unemployment due to the COVID-19 impact. The Saints have put some guidelines together that may merit donations, like a $9.00 donation for No. 9, $37.00 donation for No. 37. This is also a great opportunity to get in some Falcons-themed donations like $28, $25, $3, or $2.83.

Fan Trivia

The Saints have pieced together ten head-scratching trivia questions that will test even the most attentive Saints fan. You'll need to use the Saints App, which is free, and ensure you are on during the rebroadcast.

Saints Legends Community

Several team Legends, which most notably includes Steven Gleason, will be sharing their unique insights roughly 24 hours before the rebroadcast. They'll also share thoughts about Head Coach Sean Payton’s message to the team the night before the game, the first time back in the Superdome for practice prior to the game, recollections of the mood around the team throughout the day at the team hotel and their thoughts about the action throughout the iconic game. Some selected Legends will also participate in how and where they are watching the rebroadcast and getting ready for it.

The Saints Are Coming

Through the team's website, you can tune in to an hour-long documentary. The Saints Are Coming story is told from the perspective of players, coaches, and people involved with the rebuilding of the Saints and Mercedes-Benz Superdome, as well as the musical influences from the entertainment.

Special WWL Radio Show

From 4-7 p.m. CT on WWL Radio, former Saints quarterback Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic will host some pregame coverage with some special call-in guests. Deuce McAllister and tackle Zach Strief are just some of the revealed players to join the show. Fans can actually enjoy the nostalgic trip by listening to the re-airing of the game in its entirety, with the call coming from legendary play-by-play man Jim Henderson and the on-point analysis of the late Hokie Gajan at 7 p.m.