Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

Saints Sophomore Spotlight: Carl Granderson

Bob Rose

Legal issues caused talented University of Wyoming defensive end Carl Granderson to go undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft. Granderson had 35.5 career tackles for loss in college and 11.5 sacks over his final two seasons. He was projected to be as high as a Day 2 draft pick by some, but his legal uncertainties allowed the Saints to sign him as an undrafted rookie. New Orleans was granted a roster exemption by the league for Granderson while he served a reduced 43 day sentence, but he would miss all of preseason and training camp along with the first part of the year.

USATSI_13848991_168388561_lowres
Dec 29, 2019; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) runs after a reception in the third quarter. New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) and defensive end Carl Granderson (96) defend on the play at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints would activate Granderson for their Week 4 game against Dallas, where he would see limited action. The 23-Yr old defensive end would notch his first career sack the following week in a win over Tampa Bay. Granderson saw action in 8 games for the Saints in 2019, playing in 11% of the defensive snaps (115) along with contributing on special teams. He had 11 tackles including 2 for loss, 1 sack, and 3 quarterback pressures.

USATSI_13849444_168388561_lowres

Granderson has excellent length and good bend around the edge as a pass rusher and is a handful for opposing tackles. At 6’5 261-Lbs he sets a strong base against the run, has a nice burst to the ball carrier, and shows good natural instincts in space. The Saints have two outstanding edge players in Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport but have lacked a consistent pass rusher behind them. Remember that Granderson was highly regarded as a player coming out of college. With a full offseason in the New Orleans defense after a year of experience, Carl Granderson might well turn out to be the extra pass rush presence along the edge that the Saints have lacked in big moments over the last few seasons. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Drew Brees Apology: "I lacked awareness, and any type of compassion, or empathy"

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees issued an apology via Instagram for his comments to Yahoo Finance on Wednesday.

BtBoylan

by

footballer20

Drew Brees interview creates a Social Storm

Saints quarterback Drew Brees interviewed with Yahoo Finance on Wednesday, and it hasn't gone over well.

John Hendrix

by

CB1985

Saints Sophomore Spotlight: Deonte Harris

This diminutive kick returner made a gigantic impact as a rookie. Could a dynamic offensive weapon be his encore performance?

Bob Rose

Saints Sophomore Spotlight: Emmanuel Butler

Will Emmanuel Butler progress from training camp sensation to productive wideout for the Saints offense?

Bob Rose

Several Saints players weigh in on Drew Brees interview

Saints players have expressed their thoughts with the recent Drew Brees Yahoo Finance interview.

John Hendrix

Saints Sophomore Spotlight: Kaden Elliss

This unheralded 7th round draft choice looks to strong arm his way up the Saints depth chart with a second consecutive impressive preseason.

Bob Rose

by

Sensualtrex

Minnesota native Cam Jordan talks on George Floyd's death

New Orleans Saints Pro-Bowl DE Cam Jordan shares his thoughts on the tragic death of George Floyd in his hometown Minneapolis.

BtBoylan

Saints Sophomore Spotlight: Shy Tuttle

After bursting onto the scene as an undrafted rookie, Shy Tuttle looks to make an even bigger impact for the Saints in 2020.

Bob Rose

by

DisGuy

Sean Payton:  "22 Weeks from today for Change"; A response to George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery Deaths

New Orleans Saints HC Sean Payton went to Twitter to advocate for change following the murder of George Floyd.

BtBoylan

Saints & Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson makes a statement on George Floyd's death, Protests, Peace, Unity, and Finding Solutions

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson released an official statement amid the nationwide protests regarding questionable circumstances and legal response concerning the death of George Floyd.

Dr.C