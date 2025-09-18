Saints News Network

Saints Star Gaining Steam As Fantasy Football Sleeper TE

The Saints quietly have one of the better fantasy football tight ends on their roster...

Zach Pressnell

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; A New Orleans Saints helmet on the field during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; A New Orleans Saints helmet on the field during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints came into the season with a lot of question marks surrounding their team. Some of these questions have been answered over the last few weeks, but the team hasn't pulled off a win yet.

Spencer Rattler was the biggest question mark on the roster, but he's already emerging as a star this year. Through two weeks, the young quarterback has put the Saints in position to win both games, but they haven't come out victorious yet. New Orleans has a few other star players, too.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently discussed Saints tight end Juwan Johnson as a fantasy football sleeper option. Johnson might not be seen as a sleeper for much longer, as his production is quickly lifting him to the top of the league.

Juwan Johnson quickly emerging as fantasy football sleeper option

Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) and tight end Juwan Johnson (83) celebrate a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Apparently, most fantasy football managers aren't watching enough New Orleans Saints games. With the team's quarterback situation, you can't blame them, though. Nonetheless, Juwan Johnson shouldn't be available in about 80 percent of leagues," Moton wrote. "He's tied with wideout Chris Olave for most receptions on the New Orleans Saints and leads the team in receiving yards with 125. Entering Week 3, the 29-year-old is second in fantasy scoring among tight ends in PPR leagues.

"In back-to-back weeks, Johnson has finished within the top 10 in fantasy scoring among tight ends. Last week, he was third, hauling in five passes for 49 yards and a touchdown. This week, Johnson draws an advantageous matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, who allow the most fantasy points to tight ends. Don't leave him in the free-agent pool. He belongs on a roster until his production streak cools off."

Since the Saints don't have a solid No. 2 wide receiver emerging, Rattler has relied heavily on Johnson in the passing game. The tight end has gotten off to a fast start, generating a lot of targets in both contests.

He's a solid red zone threat, but his fantasy football production doesn't solely revolve around getting in the end zone. Johnson has the ability to make players in any situation from any spot on the field. As Rattler gains confidence, Johnson's value will continue to rise.

Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

