Saints Star Gaining Steam As Fantasy Football Sleeper TE
The New Orleans Saints came into the season with a lot of question marks surrounding their team. Some of these questions have been answered over the last few weeks, but the team hasn't pulled off a win yet.
Spencer Rattler was the biggest question mark on the roster, but he's already emerging as a star this year. Through two weeks, the young quarterback has put the Saints in position to win both games, but they haven't come out victorious yet. New Orleans has a few other star players, too.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently discussed Saints tight end Juwan Johnson as a fantasy football sleeper option. Johnson might not be seen as a sleeper for much longer, as his production is quickly lifting him to the top of the league.
Juwan Johnson quickly emerging as fantasy football sleeper option
"Apparently, most fantasy football managers aren't watching enough New Orleans Saints games. With the team's quarterback situation, you can't blame them, though. Nonetheless, Juwan Johnson shouldn't be available in about 80 percent of leagues," Moton wrote. "He's tied with wideout Chris Olave for most receptions on the New Orleans Saints and leads the team in receiving yards with 125. Entering Week 3, the 29-year-old is second in fantasy scoring among tight ends in PPR leagues.
"In back-to-back weeks, Johnson has finished within the top 10 in fantasy scoring among tight ends. Last week, he was third, hauling in five passes for 49 yards and a touchdown. This week, Johnson draws an advantageous matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, who allow the most fantasy points to tight ends. Don't leave him in the free-agent pool. He belongs on a roster until his production streak cools off."
Since the Saints don't have a solid No. 2 wide receiver emerging, Rattler has relied heavily on Johnson in the passing game. The tight end has gotten off to a fast start, generating a lot of targets in both contests.
He's a solid red zone threat, but his fantasy football production doesn't solely revolve around getting in the end zone. Johnson has the ability to make players in any situation from any spot on the field. As Rattler gains confidence, Johnson's value will continue to rise.
