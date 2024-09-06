Saints' Star Defensive Rookie Changes Jersey Number
It isn't unusual for an NFL player to switch their uniform numbers between the end of the preseason and before the start of the regular season. This is especially common with rookies. We can now add New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry to the list of jersey swaps.
McKinstry, a rookie cornerback for the Saints, will apparently be switching his jersey number from 34 to 14. The story first broke on the Instagram page of Tyrann Mathieu, a veteran safety for New Orleans. On Friday morning, Mathieu posted a picture on his Instagram story with the number 14 hanging up in McKinstry's locker.
The jersey change for McKinstry was officially confirmed by John Hendrix of the Saints News Network on Friday morning.
A rookie out of Alabama, McKinstry was drafted by New Orleans in the second round of the draft this spring. The 41st overall selection, McKinstry was the fourth corner chosen.
In three years with the Crimson Tide, McKinstry had two interceptions, broke up 23 passes, and recorded five tackles for loss. He followed 1st Team All-SEC and 3rd Team All-American honors in 2022 with 1st Team All-American recognition last season. A shutdown corner in the rugged SEC, he was viewed as a first-round talent that fortunately slipped into the second round for New Orleans.
McKinstry wore Number 1 throughout his collegiate career at Alabama. Alontae Taylor currently wears that number for the Saints. McKinstry was issued Number 34 for the team, which he wore throughout training camp and preseason.
The Number 14 has not been worn by many significant players in New Orleans franchise history in the regular season.
• Karl Sweetan, QB (1968)
• Edd Hargett, QB (1969-72)
• Russell Erxleben, P (1979-83)
• Richard Todd, QB (1985)
• Tim Riordan, QB (1987)*
• Tom Hodson, QB (1995)
• Tommylee Lewis, WR (2020)
• Kawaan Baker, WR (2021)
• Mark Ingram, RB (2021)
• Andy Dalton, QB (2022)
* = strike replacement player
Ingram was the most significant player to wear Number 14 with the Saints. He wore it for just one season upon returning to New Orleans in a trade. Ingram switched back to his more familiar Number 22 the following season.
Kool-Aid McKinstry and New Orleans open the 2024-25 season at home against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. McKinstry is expected to be a huge part of the Saints defense this year and beyond. If he keeps number 14, he'll have a chance to carve out his own history for the jersey.