Saints' Star Trade Chip Linked To Giants After Crushing Malik Nabers Injury
The New York Giants were recently dealt a crushing blow, as superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered a torn ACL. This knee injury end Nabers' season before he could really get going.
As a result, the Giants could begin exploring potential replacement options on the trade market. There should be plenty of options to look at for New York, but some might be more expensive than others.
The Athletic's Charlotte Carroll and Jim Ayello recently listed New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave as a potential trade target for the Giants after Nabers' injury.
Chris Olave is the perfect Malik Nabers replacement after crushing injury
"Again, this seems unlikely. Still, the Saints have started the season 0-4, and Olave has a long injury history. The 2022 first-round pick has one year left on his deal — the fifth-year option New Orleans picked up — and it’s worth wondering if it’s ready to commit a lot of money to a receiver who has struggled to stay on the field," Carroll and Ayello wrote. "If they’re looking to move on (again, seems unlikely), perhaps the Giants would want to place a bet on the talent to aid Dart’s development. When Olave is on the field, he typically delivers.
"The Ohio State product produced a pair of 1,000-yard seasons to start his career before injuries derailed him in Year 3. He is a smooth route runner with excellent hands who could easily become the focal point of New York’s offense with Nabers out. And hey, if the teams can work something out this weekend, Olave could just travel back to New York with the Giants after their Week 5 matchup in New Orleans."
This idea is seemingly being glossed over right now because of the fact that the Giants don't seem like typical contenders who would make a big deal like this, but let's dive a little deeper.
The Giants wouldn't just make a deal like this for now. It would set them up well for the future with a wide receiver who could grow and develop next to quarterback Jaxson Dart.
For the Saints, it would make sense if they're not confident they can sign the star to a contract extension. This idea seems unlikely, so there's a chance the Saints would explore it, especially if the Giants are willing to give up solid draft capital.
The Saints would likely prefer to keep Olave on the roster, but a second-round pick could suit them better for the future.
