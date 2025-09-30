Saints Predicted To Replace Spencer Rattler With Star QB Prospect
The New Orleans Saints came into the offseason with a lot of question marks at quarterback, especially after Derek Carr retired. Head coach Kellen Moore opted for second-year signal caller Spencer Rattler to be the team's starting quarterback, which seemed a bit risky at first.
Rattler struggled mightily last year, but it was clear early in the season that he's not the same quarterback he was a year ago. Through four weeks, the young Saints signal caller has looked much better than he did last year, though he's been given little help. Still, if New Orleans is selecting at the top of the next NFL Draft, it's hard to imagine the front office wouldn't go after a new franchise quarterback.
FanSided's Christopher Kline recently predicted the Saints would land the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and use that selection to take Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.
Saints predicted to draft Fernando Mendoza in 2026 NFL Draft
"There was a time not so long ago when Arch Manning was penciled into this spot, which felt so fitting. But Manning has looked overmatched in the early going for Texas, which also guarantees a return to Austin for his senior campaign in 2026," Kline wrote. "The best quarterback in college football right now is Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, who transferred from Cal and took immediately to Curt Cignetti's offense.
"There will be a lot of Garrett Nussmeier buzz since his father is the New Orleans Saints' offensive coordinator, but if the Saints decide to put feelings aside and prioritize the best available talent, Mendoza clears the field right now. He's the prototypical NFL quarterback on paper — tall, athletic, and blessed with incredible touch."
The book should still be open on Rattler. He's looked solid enough this season to continue earning chances as the starter. If the Saints replace him with Mendoza, while not addressing their bigger issues, they'll be in the same situation a year from now.
But if they land the No. 1 pick in the draft, it's clear they need some kind of change. The Saints came into the season as the worst team in the league and they're certainly playing that way.
Mendoza is a talented quarterback with a lot of potential. If New Orleans isn't happy with what it sees from Rattler this season, this idea would make a lot of sense.
